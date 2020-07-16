344 King George AVE SW

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities

So many things to love about this gracious home...large, covered open air-front porch opens into a well appointed foyer with two sets of French doors and open staircase. Formal living room featuring fireplace and light/bright sunroom. Family room with an additional fireplace and glass front built-ins and another set of French doors that open into a private office and full bath. The dining room is incredible- china cabinet built-ins, tons of light and swing door into the kitchen- perfect for dinner parties! Kitchen is huge- lots of cabinetry, pantry, stainless appliances, opens to the private, fenced backyard...This home is minutes walk to Downtown Roanoke, neighborhood restaurants and RMH.