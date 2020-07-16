All apartments in Roanoke
Find more places like 344 King George AVE SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Roanoke, VA
/
344 King George AVE SW
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

344 King George AVE SW

344 King George Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Roanoke
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

344 King George Avenue Southwest, Roanoke, VA 24016
Old Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
So many things to love about this gracious home...large, covered open air-front porch opens into a well appointed foyer with two sets of French doors and open staircase. Formal living room featuring fireplace and light/bright sunroom. Family room with an additional fireplace and glass front built-ins and another set of French doors that open into a private office and full bath. The dining room is incredible- china cabinet built-ins, tons of light and swing door into the kitchen- perfect for dinner parties! Kitchen is huge- lots of cabinetry, pantry, stainless appliances, opens to the private, fenced backyard...This home is minutes walk to Downtown Roanoke, neighborhood restaurants and RMH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 344 King George AVE SW have any available units?
344 King George AVE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roanoke, VA.
How much is rent in Roanoke, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roanoke Rent Report.
What amenities does 344 King George AVE SW have?
Some of 344 King George AVE SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 344 King George AVE SW currently offering any rent specials?
344 King George AVE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 344 King George AVE SW pet-friendly?
No, 344 King George AVE SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 344 King George AVE SW offer parking?
No, 344 King George AVE SW does not offer parking.
Does 344 King George AVE SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 344 King George AVE SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 344 King George AVE SW have a pool?
No, 344 King George AVE SW does not have a pool.
Does 344 King George AVE SW have accessible units?
No, 344 King George AVE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 344 King George AVE SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 344 King George AVE SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hickory Woods Apartments
3006 Hickory Woods Dr NE
Roanoke, VA 24012
Sterlingwood
2215 Montauk Rd NW
Roanoke, VA 24017
Northridge Village
5204 Lancelot Ln NW
Roanoke, VA 24019
Frontier Apartments
4426 Plantation Rd NE
Roanoke, VA 24012
South16 at the Bridges
16 Old Woods Ave
Roanoke, VA 24016
Glade Creek
3343 Glade Creek Boulevard Northeast
Roanoke, VA 24012
Cedar Point Apartments
3157-27 Berry Ln
Roanoke, VA 24018
The Cove at Peter’s Creek
3836 Panorama Ave NW
Roanoke, VA 24017

Similar Pages

Roanoke 2 BedroomsRoanoke Apartments with Balconies
Roanoke Apartments with ParkingRoanoke Dog Friendly Apartments
Roanoke Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lynchburg, VASalem, VAForest, VADaleville, VA
Christiansburg, VATimberlake, VABlacksburg, VA
Radford, VADanville, VALexington, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Jefferson College of Health SciencesVirginia Western Community College
Central Virginia Community CollegeRoanoke College
Liberty University