1324 3rd Street, SW

Amenities

patio / balcony pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with SW Charm - Old SW Charm - 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Fabulous rocking chair front porch that leads to a stunning foyer. Living room with wood burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Dining room with built-in corner hutch. Spacious cooks kitchen with plenty of storage. Office upstairs. Beautiful original hardwoods, custom molding and columns. Lots of sun from the beautiful decorative windows. Enjoy the sun by the in-ground pool. Enjoy reading a book on the deck overlooking the pool. This home offers so much character and space you will want to make it your next home.



Schools: Highland Park Elementary, James Madison Middle, Patrick Henry High

Radiator Gas Heat

Central Air



(RLNE5636374)