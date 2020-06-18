All apartments in Roanoke
1324 3rd Street, SW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1324 3rd Street, SW

1324 3rd Street Southwest · (540) 989-4556
Location

1324 3rd Street Southwest, Roanoke, VA 24016
Old Southwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1324 3rd Street, SW · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2249 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Home with SW Charm - Old SW Charm - 3 bedroom, 1.5 baths. Fabulous rocking chair front porch that leads to a stunning foyer. Living room with wood burning fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Dining room with built-in corner hutch. Spacious cooks kitchen with plenty of storage. Office upstairs. Beautiful original hardwoods, custom molding and columns. Lots of sun from the beautiful decorative windows. Enjoy the sun by the in-ground pool. Enjoy reading a book on the deck overlooking the pool. This home offers so much character and space you will want to make it your next home.

Schools: Highland Park Elementary, James Madison Middle, Patrick Henry High
Radiator Gas Heat
Central Air

(RLNE5636374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 3rd Street, SW have any available units?
1324 3rd Street, SW has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Roanoke, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roanoke Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 3rd Street, SW have?
Some of 1324 3rd Street, SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 3rd Street, SW currently offering any rent specials?
1324 3rd Street, SW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 3rd Street, SW pet-friendly?
No, 1324 3rd Street, SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roanoke.
Does 1324 3rd Street, SW offer parking?
No, 1324 3rd Street, SW does not offer parking.
Does 1324 3rd Street, SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 3rd Street, SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 3rd Street, SW have a pool?
Yes, 1324 3rd Street, SW has a pool.
Does 1324 3rd Street, SW have accessible units?
No, 1324 3rd Street, SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 3rd Street, SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 3rd Street, SW does not have units with dishwashers.
