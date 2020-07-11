Neighborhood Guide: Richmond

Check out the top neighborhoods in Richmond for renting an apartment: The Fan, Shockoe Bottom, The Museum District and more

Apartment List
/
VA
/
richmond
/
Neighborhoods
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:47 PM
  1. 1. The Fan
    See all 108 apartments in The Fan
    Verified

    1 of 11

    Last updated July 11 at 06:27pm
    34 Units Available
    The Fan
    Coliseum Lofts
    1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
    Studio
    $930
    529 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    Ask
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,410
    875 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 10

    Last updated July 11 at 06:34pm
    $
    22 Units Available
    The Fan
    Circ Apartments
    1137 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,130
    583 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,815
    1012 sqft
  2. 2. Shockoe Bottom
    See all 223 apartments in Shockoe Bottom
    Verified

    1 of 21

    Last updated July 11 at 06:34pm
    29 Units Available
    Shockoe Bottom
    Vida East at Church Hill
    1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
    Studio
    Ask
    1 Bedroom
    $1,125
    559 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,340
    793 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 22

    Last updated July 11 at 06:29pm
    50 Units Available
    Shockoe Bottom
    The Masonry
    2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
    Studio
    $984
    450 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $1,061
    1086 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,422
    833 sqft
  3. 3. The Museum District
    See all 246 apartments in The Museum District
    Verified

    1 of 39

    Last updated July 11 at 06:33pm
    6 Units Available
    The Museum District
    Kensington Place
    3500 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,220
    577 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,280
    1182 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 22

    Last updated March 17 at 10:23pm
    Contact for Availability
    The Museum District
    Kensington Court
    2900 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,000
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,305
  4. 4. Old Town Manchester
    See all 226 apartments in Old Town Manchester
    Verified

    1 of 11

    Last updated July 11 at 06:33pm
    $
    11 Units Available
    Old Town Manchester
    The Hudson
    700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
    1 Bedroom
    $921
    773 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $960
    954 sqft
    3 Bedrooms
    Ask
    Verified

    1 of 79

    Last updated July 11 at 10:43am
    32 Units Available
    Old Town Manchester
    River's Edge at Manchester
    505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA
    1 Bedroom
    $1,249
    715 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,699
    1183 sqft
  5. 5. Carver
    See all 237 apartments in Carver
    Verified

    1 of 59

    Last updated July 11 at 10:43am
    23 Units Available
    Carver
    Downtown Rentals
    1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
    Studio
    $875
    420 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $960
    491 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,200
    869 sqft
    Verified

    1 of 59

    Last updated May 12 at 10:37am
    50 Units Available
    Carver
    Biggs Building
    900 W Marshall St, Richmond, VA
    Studio
    $875
    646 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $865
    491 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,175
    856 sqft
All Neighborhoods
Carver
Central Office
City Center
Jackson Ward
Manchester
Mary Munford
Monroe Ward
Old Town Manchester
Sauer's Gardens
Scott's Addition
Shockoe Bottom
The Fan
The Museum District