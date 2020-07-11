Neighborhood Guide: Richmond
Check out the top neighborhoods in Richmond for renting an apartment: The Fan, Shockoe Bottom, The Museum District and more
- 1. The FanSee all 108 apartments in The FanVerified
1 of 11Last updated July 11 at 06:27pm34 Units AvailableThe FanColiseum Lofts1359 W Broad St, Richmond, VAStudio$930529 sqft1 BedroomAsk2 Bedrooms$1,410875 sqftVerified
1 of 10Last updated July 11 at 06:34pm$22 Units AvailableThe FanCirc Apartments1137 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA1 Bedroom$1,130583 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,8151012 sqft
- 2. Shockoe BottomSee all 223 apartments in Shockoe BottomVerified
1 of 21Last updated July 11 at 06:34pm29 Units AvailableShockoe BottomVida East at Church Hill1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VAStudioAsk1 Bedroom$1,125559 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,340793 sqftVerified
1 of 22Last updated July 11 at 06:29pm50 Units AvailableShockoe BottomThe Masonry2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VAStudio$984450 sqft1 Bedroom$1,0611086 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,422833 sqft
- 3. The Museum DistrictSee all 246 apartments in The Museum DistrictVerified
1 of 39Last updated July 11 at 06:33pm6 Units AvailableThe Museum DistrictKensington Place3500 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA1 Bedroom$1,220577 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,2801182 sqftVerified
1 of 22Last updated March 17 at 10:23pmContact for AvailabilityThe Museum DistrictKensington Court2900 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA1 Bedroom$1,0002 Bedrooms$1,305
- 4. Old Town ManchesterSee all 226 apartments in Old Town ManchesterVerified
1 of 11Last updated July 11 at 06:33pm$11 Units AvailableOld Town ManchesterThe Hudson700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA1 Bedroom$921773 sqft2 Bedrooms$960954 sqft3 BedroomsAskVerified
1 of 79Last updated July 11 at 10:43am32 Units AvailableOld Town ManchesterRiver's Edge at Manchester505 Porter Street, Richmond, VA1 Bedroom$1,249715 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,6991183 sqft
- 5. CarverSee all 237 apartments in CarverVerified
1 of 59Last updated July 11 at 10:43am23 Units AvailableCarverDowntown Rentals1510 West Broad Street, Richmond, VAStudio$875420 sqft1 Bedroom$960491 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,200869 sqftVerified
1 of 59Last updated May 12 at 10:37am50 Units AvailableCarverBiggs Building900 W Marshall St, Richmond, VAStudio$875646 sqft1 Bedroom$865491 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,175856 sqft