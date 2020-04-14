Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

4774 Bluejay Way Available 08/07/20 Minutes From NGIC & DIA! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 7th



*Interior photos shown are similar to the unit available, and should only be used for layout comparison.



This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Briarwood townhouse is located in Northern Albemarle County and offers quick access to NGIC and DIA. The home is also convenient to CHO airport, and Hollymead Town Center (Target, Starbucks, Harris Teeter, Kohls, and more).



The 1,614 finished sqft townhouse features light-filled and open spaces, high ceilings, hardwood, carpet, and vinyl floors, a stack washer and dryer on the bedroom level, and a rear patio with a shared grassy backyard.



The main level includes a carpeted living and dining room, a half bath, and a large eat-in kitchen with hardwood flooring, a center island, refrigerator, electric range, and dishwasher.



The top level includes a master bedroom with a private full bath with a double vanity, soaking tub, and glass enclosed shower. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and the laundry area are located down the hall.



Rent includes: trash pickup, lawn care, and snow removal.



This property is within the following school district:



* Baker-Butler Elementary

* Sutherland Middle

* Albemarle High



No smoking or pets are allowed at the property. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $1,435 due. First month's rent of $1,435 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.



No Pets Allowed



