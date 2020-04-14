All apartments in Piney Mountain
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:22 PM

4774 Bluejay Way

4774 Blue Jay Way · (434) 973-3003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Piney Mountain
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4774 Blue Jay Way, Piney Mountain, VA 22911
Briarwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4774 Bluejay Way · Avail. Aug 7

$1,435

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1614 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4774 Bluejay Way Available 08/07/20 Minutes From NGIC & DIA! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 7th

*Interior photos shown are similar to the unit available, and should only be used for layout comparison.

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Briarwood townhouse is located in Northern Albemarle County and offers quick access to NGIC and DIA. The home is also convenient to CHO airport, and Hollymead Town Center (Target, Starbucks, Harris Teeter, Kohls, and more).

The 1,614 finished sqft townhouse features light-filled and open spaces, high ceilings, hardwood, carpet, and vinyl floors, a stack washer and dryer on the bedroom level, and a rear patio with a shared grassy backyard.

The main level includes a carpeted living and dining room, a half bath, and a large eat-in kitchen with hardwood flooring, a center island, refrigerator, electric range, and dishwasher.

The top level includes a master bedroom with a private full bath with a double vanity, soaking tub, and glass enclosed shower. Two additional bedrooms, a full bath, and the laundry area are located down the hall.

Rent includes: trash pickup, lawn care, and snow removal.

This property is within the following school district:

* Baker-Butler Elementary
* Sutherland Middle
* Albemarle High

No smoking or pets are allowed at the property. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $1,435 due. First month's rent of $1,435 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4885117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4774 Bluejay Way have any available units?
4774 Bluejay Way has a unit available for $1,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4774 Bluejay Way have?
Some of 4774 Bluejay Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4774 Bluejay Way currently offering any rent specials?
4774 Bluejay Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4774 Bluejay Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4774 Bluejay Way is pet friendly.
Does 4774 Bluejay Way offer parking?
No, 4774 Bluejay Way does not offer parking.
Does 4774 Bluejay Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4774 Bluejay Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4774 Bluejay Way have a pool?
No, 4774 Bluejay Way does not have a pool.
Does 4774 Bluejay Way have accessible units?
No, 4774 Bluejay Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4774 Bluejay Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4774 Bluejay Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4774 Bluejay Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4774 Bluejay Way does not have units with air conditioning.
