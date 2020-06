Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

808 Oval Park Lane Available 07/06/20 808 Oval Park Ln - Come have a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath, modern townhome in the newly built Cascadia subdivision. This home boasts an open main level, fenced yard, and stunning mountain views from the rooftop terrace. Do not miss your opportunity to view this home.



Visit www.rentwithnest.com for more details!



(RLNE4129022)