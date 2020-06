Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

106 Oakview Drive Available 08/01/20 3 BR 1 BA Home - Available 8.1.20. This 3 BR 1 BA furnished Brick Ranch is located in a quiet neighborhood just a short walk from Historic Downtown Lexington. This home has a beautiful covered porch, a large back yard, a well appointed kitchen, and hardwood and tile floors all over a full unfinished basement. This home is located near schools, shopping, and parks. Note furnishings can be removed if desired.



