Last updated June 13 2020

39 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Monticello, VA

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1 Kanawha
1 Kanawha Court, Lake Monticello, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1976 sqft
1 Kanawha Available 06/21/20 *Move In* June 21, 2020** - Updated Lake Monticello Home 3bed/2.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
38 MOREWOOD PL
38 Morewood Place, Lake Monticello, VA
Beautiful home on fantastic lot in gated communities. Just steps to beach, fenced in backyard, beautiful covered porch and 2 car garage. Spacious family room, formal dining and living rooms.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5 ARAPAHO TRL
5 Arapaho Trail, Lake Monticello, VA
Available 8/5/20 Colonial home w/ 4 bedrooms, family room open to kitchen, living room w/ built-in shelving, dining room, basement w/ family room & bedroom, large master w/ walk-in closet.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
12 CHOCTAW PL
12 Choctaw Place, Lake Monticello, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
Ranch in non-gated section of Lake Monticello available 8/5/2020 w/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, side deck, kitchen,living room.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1 HILLTOP CIR
1 Hilltop Circle, Lake Monticello, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Minimum 6 month lease required per Lake Monticello. Weekend getaway! Retreat! Beautifully furnished and decorated. All you need to bring is your suitcase and groceries.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
54 WOODLAWN DR
54 Woodlawn Drive, Lake Monticello, VA
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home with finished terrace level. Split floor-plan. Fireplace in living room. Galley kitchen. New carpet installed in October. Great outside area to relax and enjoy.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Monticello

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3266 VILLAGE PARK AVE
3266 Village Park Ave, Rivanna, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2794 sqft
Like new condition, less than a year old - former Model Home.

Last updated June 13
Glenmore
1 Unit Available
3402 CESFORD GRANGE
3402 Cesford Grange, Rivanna, VA
Beautiful all brick Georgian Style Home in Glenmore. Fully renovated and in great condition. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms. 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with a 2 car garage and unfinished basement. Loads of storage.

Last updated April 4
Running Deer
1 Unit Available
1635 RUNNING DEER DR
1635 Running Deer Drive, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2444 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the country,but close to town; close to Route 250, convenient to Route 64, minutes to Pantops. Almost 2000 square feet, full basement, covered parking, almost 2 acre lot. Tons of living & storage space;pets negotiable.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Monticello
Verified

Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.

Last updated June 13
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1000 Altavista Avenue
1000 Altavista Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Well located near downtown 3 bedroom, 1 bath across from a bus stop for transportation or parking on a pull off on street right in front of the house.Rent includes water, sewer and landscaping.

Last updated June 13
Martha Jefferson
1 Unit Available
524 Locust Ave - Apt B
524 Locust Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Enjoy an easy stroll to Downtown and conveniences from upper level apartment in this gorgeous Victorian. updated bathroom,Tall ceilings, hardwood floors and deck.Small pets negot. Off-street parking with shared Washer/dryer room .

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2275 Whittington Drive
2275 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1840 sqft
2275 Whittington Drive Available 07/14/20 2275 Whittington Drive - Looking for the perfect place to call home this summer? Well the search is over! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1991 Asheville Drive
1991 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1737 sqft
Move-in Ready! Small Dog Friendly Pantops Townhouse - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
476 Rolkin Road
476 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1611 sqft
476 Rolkin Road Available 06/15/20 Pavilions at Pantops Townhome With Pond & Mountain Views - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th *Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
810-103 Beverley
810 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1614 sqft
810-103 Beverley Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment with garage! - Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with 2 full baths, garage, terrace and patio, amazing location on pantops! (RLNE5134181)

Last updated June 12
Belmont
1 Unit Available
112 Goodman St
112 Goodman Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedroom & 3 Bath Home for Lease in Belmont - -Period home complete with great period architecture and large rooms -Hardwood floors throughout -Off street parking available -Nice large dining room with ceiling fan -Large kitchen with alcove for

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2279 Whittington Drive
2279 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
2279 Whittington Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly Pavilions at Pantops End-unit Townhome - AVAILABLE JULY 10th! This 4 bedroom Pavilions at Pantops end-unit townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm,

Last updated June 12
Hunter's Hall
1 Unit Available
1906 Glissade Lane
1906 Glissade Ln, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1850 sqft
1906 Glissade Lane Available 08/03/20 3 Level Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 full/2 half bath Cascadia townhouse offers convenience to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, I64, and downtown.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1935 Asheville Drive
1935 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1842 sqft
1935 Asheville Drive Available 08/03/20 Pet Friendly Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and

Last updated June 12
Franklin
1 Unit Available
808 Oval Park Lane
808 Oval Park Lane, Pantops, VA
808 Oval Park Lane Available 07/06/20 808 Oval Park Ln - Come have a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath, modern townhome in the newly built Cascadia subdivision.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2137 Saranac Court
2137 Saranac Court, Pantops, VA
2137 Saranac Court Available 07/02/20 2137 Saranac Court - If you're looking for a modern townhome with fabulous finishes and a beautiful wrap around porch, this is the home for you.

Last updated June 12
Belmont
1 Unit Available
1013 V Linden Ave
1013 Linden Ave, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
1013 V Linden Ave - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.

Last updated June 12
Belmont
1 Unit Available
129 Waterbury Court
129 Waterbury Court, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
129 Waterbury Court Available 08/01/20 3br 1.5ba Upgraded Town Home Minutes to Downtown/UVA and I64 - 129 Waterbury Ct ***In order to view the Property please follow Covid-19 Regulations to view.

