3 bedroom apartments
39 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Monticello, VA
1 Kanawha
1 Kanawha Court, Lake Monticello, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1976 sqft
1 Kanawha Available 06/21/20 *Move In* June 21, 2020** - Updated Lake Monticello Home 3bed/2.
38 MOREWOOD PL
38 Morewood Place, Lake Monticello, VA
Beautiful home on fantastic lot in gated communities. Just steps to beach, fenced in backyard, beautiful covered porch and 2 car garage. Spacious family room, formal dining and living rooms.
5 ARAPAHO TRL
5 Arapaho Trail, Lake Monticello, VA
Available 8/5/20 Colonial home w/ 4 bedrooms, family room open to kitchen, living room w/ built-in shelving, dining room, basement w/ family room & bedroom, large master w/ walk-in closet.
12 CHOCTAW PL
12 Choctaw Place, Lake Monticello, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1008 sqft
Ranch in non-gated section of Lake Monticello available 8/5/2020 w/3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, side deck, kitchen,living room.
1 HILLTOP CIR
1 Hilltop Circle, Lake Monticello, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Minimum 6 month lease required per Lake Monticello. Weekend getaway! Retreat! Beautifully furnished and decorated. All you need to bring is your suitcase and groceries.
54 WOODLAWN DR
54 Woodlawn Drive, Lake Monticello, VA
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home with finished terrace level. Split floor-plan. Fireplace in living room. Galley kitchen. New carpet installed in October. Great outside area to relax and enjoy.
3266 VILLAGE PARK AVE
3266 Village Park Ave, Rivanna, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2794 sqft
Like new condition, less than a year old - former Model Home.
Glenmore
3402 CESFORD GRANGE
3402 Cesford Grange, Rivanna, VA
Beautiful all brick Georgian Style Home in Glenmore. Fully renovated and in great condition. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms. 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with a 2 car garage and unfinished basement. Loads of storage.
Running Deer
1635 RUNNING DEER DR
1635 Running Deer Drive, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2444 sqft
Great opportunity to live in the country,but close to town; close to Route 250, convenient to Route 64, minutes to Pantops. Almost 2000 square feet, full basement, covered parking, almost 2 acre lot. Tons of living & storage space;pets negotiable.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Monticello
Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1220 sqft
This is where you belongEnjoy the beauty of nature. Nestled in lush woodlands, a 12-acre lake, mountain views, and a white sand beach. The finest in lifestyle amenities, convenience and leisure.
Belmont
1000 Altavista Avenue
1000 Altavista Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Well located near downtown 3 bedroom, 1 bath across from a bus stop for transportation or parking on a pull off on street right in front of the house.Rent includes water, sewer and landscaping.
Martha Jefferson
524 Locust Ave - Apt B
524 Locust Avenue, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
Enjoy an easy stroll to Downtown and conveniences from upper level apartment in this gorgeous Victorian. updated bathroom,Tall ceilings, hardwood floors and deck.Small pets negot. Off-street parking with shared Washer/dryer room .
2275 Whittington Drive
2275 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1840 sqft
2275 Whittington Drive Available 07/14/20 2275 Whittington Drive - Looking for the perfect place to call home this summer? Well the search is over! This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.
1991 Asheville Drive
1991 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1737 sqft
Move-in Ready! Small Dog Friendly Pantops Townhouse - AVAILABLE NOW! This 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and shops, the 250
476 Rolkin Road
476 Rolkin Road, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1611 sqft
476 Rolkin Road Available 06/15/20 Pavilions at Pantops Townhome With Pond & Mountain Views - AVAILABLE JUNE 15th *Interior photos are similar to the floor plan available. Finishes and wall colors differ and are shown in the pre-recorded video tour.
810-103 Beverley
810 Beverley Dr, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1614 sqft
810-103 Beverley Available 08/20/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment with garage! - Spacious 3 bedroom apartment with 2 full baths, garage, terrace and patio, amazing location on pantops! (RLNE5134181)
Belmont
112 Goodman St
112 Goodman Street, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedroom & 3 Bath Home for Lease in Belmont - -Period home complete with great period architecture and large rooms -Hardwood floors throughout -Off street parking available -Nice large dining room with ceiling fan -Large kitchen with alcove for
2279 Whittington Drive
2279 Whittington Drive, Pantops, VA
2279 Whittington Drive Available 07/10/20 Pet Friendly Pavilions at Pantops End-unit Townhome - AVAILABLE JULY 10th! This 4 bedroom Pavilions at Pantops end-unit townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm,
Hunter's Hall
1906 Glissade Lane
1906 Glissade Ln, Albemarle County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1850 sqft
1906 Glissade Lane Available 08/03/20 3 Level Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 full/2 half bath Cascadia townhouse offers convenience to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, I64, and downtown.
1935 Asheville Drive
1935 Asheville Drive, Pantops, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1842 sqft
1935 Asheville Drive Available 08/03/20 Pet Friendly Pantops Townhome - AVAILABLE AUGUST 3rd This 3 bedroom, 2 half/2 full bath Pavilions at Pantops townhome offers close proximity to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, State Farm, restaurants and
Franklin
808 Oval Park Lane
808 Oval Park Lane, Pantops, VA
808 Oval Park Lane Available 07/06/20 808 Oval Park Ln - Come have a look at this beautiful 4 bedroom, 4.5 bath, modern townhome in the newly built Cascadia subdivision.
2137 Saranac Court
2137 Saranac Court, Pantops, VA
2137 Saranac Court Available 07/02/20 2137 Saranac Court - If you're looking for a modern townhome with fabulous finishes and a beautiful wrap around porch, this is the home for you.
Belmont
1013 V Linden Ave
1013 Linden Ave, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1320 sqft
1013 V Linden Ave - Linden Town Lofts are the only condos in Belmont with town home styling and a full garage.
Belmont
129 Waterbury Court
129 Waterbury Court, Charlottesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
129 Waterbury Court Available 08/01/20 3br 1.5ba Upgraded Town Home Minutes to Downtown/UVA and I64 - 129 Waterbury Ct ***In order to view the Property please follow Covid-19 Regulations to view.