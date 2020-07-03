47 STONEWALL RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER Home close to main gate & within walking distance to Lake Monticello main beach & park. Ranch w/ 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fenced yard, 1 car garage, screened porch, detached workshop/storage garage, gas range & fireplace. Tenants have access to lake beaches & parks. Small to med non-aggressive mature dog considered on case by case w/ non-refundable fees. NO CATS. Tenants pay electricity,water/sewer,propane,internet/cable. Tenants responsible for yard maintenance,gutter cleaning,HVAC filter change,$55 registration fee to LMOA,$10 bar code fee per car. Application fee $50 & credit check $50. Masks must be worn & Hold Harmless Agreement signed ahead of appointment. House is rented " as is" &will be professionally cleaned.