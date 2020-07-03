All apartments in Lake Monticello
47 STONEWALL RD

47 Stonewall Road · (434) 589-3958
Location

47 Stonewall Road, Lake Monticello, VA 22963

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE IN SEPTEMBER Home close to main gate & within walking distance to Lake Monticello main beach & park. Ranch w/ 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, fenced yard, 1 car garage, screened porch, detached workshop/storage garage, gas range & fireplace. Tenants have access to lake beaches & parks. Small to med non-aggressive mature dog considered on case by case w/ non-refundable fees. NO CATS. Tenants pay electricity,water/sewer,propane,internet/cable. Tenants responsible for yard maintenance,gutter cleaning,HVAC filter change,$55 registration fee to LMOA,$10 bar code fee per car. Application fee $50 & credit check $50. Masks must be worn & Hold Harmless Agreement signed ahead of appointment. House is rented " as is" &will be professionally cleaned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 STONEWALL RD have any available units?
47 STONEWALL RD has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 STONEWALL RD have?
Some of 47 STONEWALL RD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 STONEWALL RD currently offering any rent specials?
47 STONEWALL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 STONEWALL RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 47 STONEWALL RD is pet friendly.
Does 47 STONEWALL RD offer parking?
Yes, 47 STONEWALL RD offers parking.
Does 47 STONEWALL RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 STONEWALL RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 STONEWALL RD have a pool?
No, 47 STONEWALL RD does not have a pool.
Does 47 STONEWALL RD have accessible units?
No, 47 STONEWALL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 47 STONEWALL RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 STONEWALL RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 STONEWALL RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 47 STONEWALL RD has units with air conditioning.
