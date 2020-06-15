201 N. Main Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED HOME FOR RENT - Everything you need is right here in this FULLY Furnished 1 bed/1 bath home. Living room with open kitchen concept, flat screen TV's, beautiful kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave, and stack-able washer/dryer. Tenant will be responsible for connecting Dominion Power and Town of LaCrosse (septic/water/trash pick-up).



Pointe Realty Group requires all perspective applicants to complete the rental application prior to any showings being scheduled. To preview other rental properties, visit www.PointeRentals.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5796566)