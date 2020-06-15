All apartments in La Crosse
201 N. Main Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

201 N. Main Street

201 North Main Street · (434) 865-0058
Location

201 North Main Street, La Crosse, VA 23950

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 201 N. Main Street · Avail. now

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED HOME FOR RENT - Everything you need is right here in this FULLY Furnished 1 bed/1 bath home. Living room with open kitchen concept, flat screen TV's, beautiful kitchen with stove, refrigerator, microwave, and stack-able washer/dryer. Tenant will be responsible for connecting Dominion Power and Town of LaCrosse (septic/water/trash pick-up).

Pointe Realty Group requires all perspective applicants to complete the rental application prior to any showings being scheduled. To preview other rental properties, visit www.PointeRentals.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5796566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 N. Main Street have any available units?
201 N. Main Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 N. Main Street have?
Some of 201 N. Main Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 N. Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
201 N. Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 N. Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 201 N. Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crosse.
Does 201 N. Main Street offer parking?
No, 201 N. Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 201 N. Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 N. Main Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 N. Main Street have a pool?
No, 201 N. Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 201 N. Main Street have accessible units?
No, 201 N. Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 201 N. Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 N. Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 N. Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 N. Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
