All apartments in Ivy
Find more places like 1255 HEROLD CIR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ivy, VA
/
1255 HEROLD CIR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:36 PM

1255 HEROLD CIR

1255 Herold Circle · (434) 409-5619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1255 Herold Circle, Ivy, VA 22901
Lewis Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This classic Ivy Colonial is perfectly sited on a sunny open lot on a quiet circle in popular Lewis Hill/Holkham neighborhood. The light filled, 4BR, 3.5BA home has been updated with solid oak hardwood floors throughout the 1st & 2nd levels, ceramic tile in bathrooms & a kitchen re-freshed w/ painted cabinets, new counters & stainless appliances. Other improvements include custom paint, sophisticated new lighting & hardware, a renovated terrace level bath & laundry, 2 gas fireplaces & whole house generator. The home offers a covered front porch, garage, brick exterior & a NEW, spacious rear deck. Close to Cville & Crozet in a welcoming neighborhood w/ extensive green-space, trails & creeks! Minutes to Meriwether Lewis/Westerrn Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1255 HEROLD CIR have any available units?
1255 HEROLD CIR has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1255 HEROLD CIR have?
Some of 1255 HEROLD CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1255 HEROLD CIR currently offering any rent specials?
1255 HEROLD CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1255 HEROLD CIR pet-friendly?
No, 1255 HEROLD CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ivy.
Does 1255 HEROLD CIR offer parking?
Yes, 1255 HEROLD CIR does offer parking.
Does 1255 HEROLD CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1255 HEROLD CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1255 HEROLD CIR have a pool?
No, 1255 HEROLD CIR does not have a pool.
Does 1255 HEROLD CIR have accessible units?
No, 1255 HEROLD CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 1255 HEROLD CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1255 HEROLD CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 1255 HEROLD CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 1255 HEROLD CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1255 HEROLD CIR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAHarrisonburg, VACulpeper, VA
Pantops, VAMassanetta Springs, VAFishersville, VA
Hollymead, VACrozet, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

James Madison University
Piedmont Virginia Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity