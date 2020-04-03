1255 HEROLD CIR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This classic Ivy Colonial is perfectly sited on a sunny open lot on a quiet circle in popular Lewis Hill/Holkham neighborhood. The light filled, 4BR, 3.5BA home has been updated with solid oak hardwood floors throughout the 1st & 2nd levels, ceramic tile in bathrooms & a kitchen re-freshed w/ painted cabinets, new counters & stainless appliances. Other improvements include custom paint, sophisticated new lighting & hardware, a renovated terrace level bath & laundry, 2 gas fireplaces & whole house generator. The home offers a covered front porch, garage, brick exterior & a NEW, spacious rear deck. Close to Cville & Crozet in a welcoming neighborhood w/ extensive green-space, trails & creeks! Minutes to Meriwether Lewis/Westerrn Schools.