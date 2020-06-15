Amenities

garage walk in closets

2697 Aldersgate Way Available 07/01/20 LUXURY Townhome ~4 Br-3 Ba~Det Garage~ 10-15 mins North 29 - Luxury brickfront Townhome with detached 2 car garage.



Exquisite home features three levels of finished space including :

+4 bedrooms

+ 3 full baths

+ 9' ceilings on 1st and 2nd levels

+Owners bedroom with cathedral ceiling--walk in closet and a private bath.

+2 car detached garage.

************* It is just a skip and a jump to excellent shopping and dining.

+Pets are negotiable MEANS--- appropriate number-size-breed for the property.

No Rottweiler, Stafford Shire Terrier, pit bull, or any mix of these.

No puppies or kittens. No pets not currently living with you.

Must provide photos plus acceptable reference from a current/previous landlord.



LOCATION: Abington Place--Rouote 29 North

DIRECTIONS: to Hollymeade Town Center across from Forest Lakes North. Turn left at Timberwood Blvd(traffic light). Go through two traffic circles then turn left onto Lockwood. Right onto Livingston , left onto Abington then right onto Aldersgate way



