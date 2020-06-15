All apartments in Hollymead
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2697 Aldersgate Way

2697 Aldersgate Way · (434) 293-5600
Location

2697 Aldersgate Way, Hollymead, VA 22911
Abington Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2697 Aldersgate Way · Avail. Jul 1

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2697 Aldersgate Way Available 07/01/20 LUXURY Townhome ~4 Br-3 Ba~Det Garage~ 10-15 mins North 29 - Luxury brickfront Townhome with detached 2 car garage.

Exquisite home features three levels of finished space including :
+4 bedrooms
+ 3 full baths
+ 9' ceilings on 1st and 2nd levels
+Owners bedroom with cathedral ceiling--walk in closet and a private bath.
+2 car detached garage.
************* It is just a skip and a jump to excellent shopping and dining.
+Pets are negotiable MEANS--- appropriate number-size-breed for the property.
No Rottweiler, Stafford Shire Terrier, pit bull, or any mix of these.
No puppies or kittens. No pets not currently living with you.
Must provide photos plus acceptable reference from a current/previous landlord.

LOCATION: Abington Place--Rouote 29 North
DIRECTIONS: to Hollymeade Town Center across from Forest Lakes North. Turn left at Timberwood Blvd(traffic light). Go through two traffic circles then turn left onto Lockwood. Right onto Livingston , left onto Abington then right onto Aldersgate way

(RLNE3988095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2697 Aldersgate Way have any available units?
2697 Aldersgate Way has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2697 Aldersgate Way currently offering any rent specials?
2697 Aldersgate Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2697 Aldersgate Way pet-friendly?
No, 2697 Aldersgate Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hollymead.
Does 2697 Aldersgate Way offer parking?
Yes, 2697 Aldersgate Way does offer parking.
Does 2697 Aldersgate Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2697 Aldersgate Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2697 Aldersgate Way have a pool?
No, 2697 Aldersgate Way does not have a pool.
Does 2697 Aldersgate Way have accessible units?
No, 2697 Aldersgate Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2697 Aldersgate Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2697 Aldersgate Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2697 Aldersgate Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2697 Aldersgate Way does not have units with air conditioning.
