1446 Timberwood Blvd Available 08/15/20 Hollymead Walk Townhome With Rooftop Terrace! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th



This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Hollymead Walk townhouse is walkable to Target, Bonefish Grill Restaurant, Starbucks, Panera and much more! The townhome community also offers convenience to CHO airport, NGIC and DIA, and is 7.5 miles from UVA’s North Grounds (JAG School, Darden School of Business).



The 2,287 finished sqft attached home features light-filled and open spaces, hardwood flooring throughout the main living level and along the hallways and steps throughout the rest of the home, a finished 4th floor loft and a rooftop terrace with views, and a 2-car rear entry garage.



The main level of the home features an open living room, half bath, and an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. A comfortable sized deck is located off of the kitchen. The top level includes a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a private full bath, two additional bedrooms, the 2nd full bath, and a laundry closet with a full size washer and dryer.



The lower walk out level includes a foyer, a flex room perfect for a home office or play room, the 3rd full bath, and access to the garage.



Enjoy walkable sidewalks, mountain views from the front of the neighborhood, and a pond. Rent includes lawn care, trash, and recycling.



This property is within the following school district:



* Baker-Butler Elementary

* Sutherland Middle

* Albemarle High



No smoking or pets are allowed at the property. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $1,925 due. First month's rent of $1,925 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.



No Pets Allowed



