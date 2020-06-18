All apartments in Hollymead
1446 Timberwood Blvd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1446 Timberwood Blvd

1446 Timberwood Boulevard · (434) 973-3003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1446 Timberwood Boulevard, Hollymead, VA 22911

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1446 Timberwood Blvd · Avail. Aug 15

$1,925

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2287 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1446 Timberwood Blvd Available 08/15/20 Hollymead Walk Townhome With Rooftop Terrace! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 15th

*A video tour will be coming soon!

This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Hollymead Walk townhouse is walkable to Target, Bonefish Grill Restaurant, Starbucks, Panera and much more! The townhome community also offers convenience to CHO airport, NGIC and DIA, and is 7.5 miles from UVA’s North Grounds (JAG School, Darden School of Business).

The 2,287 finished sqft attached home features light-filled and open spaces, hardwood flooring throughout the main living level and along the hallways and steps throughout the rest of the home, a finished 4th floor loft and a rooftop terrace with views, and a 2-car rear entry garage.

The main level of the home features an open living room, half bath, and an eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, white cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. A comfortable sized deck is located off of the kitchen. The top level includes a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a private full bath, two additional bedrooms, the 2nd full bath, and a laundry closet with a full size washer and dryer.

The lower walk out level includes a foyer, a flex room perfect for a home office or play room, the 3rd full bath, and access to the garage.

Enjoy walkable sidewalks, mountain views from the front of the neighborhood, and a pond. Rent includes lawn care, trash, and recycling.

This property is within the following school district:

* Baker-Butler Elementary
* Sutherland Middle
* Albemarle High

No smoking or pets are allowed at the property. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $1,925 due. First month's rent of $1,925 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4199122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 Timberwood Blvd have any available units?
1446 Timberwood Blvd has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1446 Timberwood Blvd have?
Some of 1446 Timberwood Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1446 Timberwood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1446 Timberwood Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 Timberwood Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1446 Timberwood Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1446 Timberwood Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1446 Timberwood Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1446 Timberwood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1446 Timberwood Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 Timberwood Blvd have a pool?
No, 1446 Timberwood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1446 Timberwood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1446 Timberwood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 Timberwood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 Timberwood Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1446 Timberwood Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1446 Timberwood Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
