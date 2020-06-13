Apartment List
17 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Harrisonburg, VA

Finding an apartment in Harrisonburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:19pm
$
18 Units Available
Reserve at Stone Port
2015 Reserve Cir, Harrisonburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1404 sqft
A Lifestyle of Luxury The Reserve at Stone Port is a wonderful escape from the ordinary.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North East
1 Unit Available
351 Emerson Ln
351 Emerson Lane, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
3 story townhome for rent with garage - 351 Emerson Lane - 3 bedroom townhome in the desirable, Beacon Hill Neighborhood! Close to downtown Harrisonburg, VA! This neighborhood comes complete with walking trails, playgrounds, and picnic areas.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North East
1 Unit Available
1258 Poets Court
1258 Poet's Court, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1306 sqft
1258 Poets Court Available 07/06/20 Modern Beacon Hill Townhouse - Come see this superbly located Beacon Hill townhouse that was built new in 2009. It has 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths including a master suite.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Park View
1 Unit Available
1041 Chicago Avenue
1041 Chicago Ave, Harrisonburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$465
1041 Chicago Avenue Available 08/10/20 Downtown House, Close to JMU-EMU for rent! Advertised price is per bedroom - We have a 6-bedroom home coming available this summer for the 2020-2021 school year! This home rents for $465 per bedroom, with

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Reherd Acres
1 Unit Available
1463 Founders Way
1463 Founders Way, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1408 sqft
1463 Founders Way Available 08/05/20 Spacious End Unit Towhouse in Desirable Liberty Square! - Charming and lovely end unit townhouse in Liberty Square. Situated on a cul-de-sac and backed up to the walking trail.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North East
1 Unit Available
1242 Poets Court
1242 Poet's Court, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 Poets Court Available 07/18/20 3 bedroom townhome in Beacon hill for rent!!! - 1242 Poets Court - This end unit townhome has three levels, with three generously sized bedrooms each with its own bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Reherd Acres
1 Unit Available
1053 Wellington Drive
1053 Welllington Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1468 sqft
1053 Wellington Drive Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two Level Townhouse - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2348 Breckenridge Court
2348 Breckenridge Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Three Level Town home Conveniently Located in Harrisonburg Available! - We have a three-level end unit town homecoming available! This townhome offers two large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Reherd Acres
1 Unit Available
1039 Cherrybrook Drive
1039 Cherrybrook Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1468 sqft
1039 Cherrybrook Drive Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two Level Townhouse - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
801 Merlins Way
801 Merlins Way, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
801 Merlins Way Available 07/01/20 End Unit Three-Level-Townhouse With Full Finished Walk-out Basement Offers over 1800 Finished Square Feet - This spacious and unique home offers a lot of space and includes Luxury Vinyl Plank floors on the main

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Reherd Acres
1 Unit Available
1033 Cherrybrook Drive
1033 Cherrybrook Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1468 sqft
1033 Cherrybrook Drive Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Two Level Townhouse - Two-story townhome features three bedrooms on second floor with two full bathrooms. Master features walk-in closet and additional linen closet.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
1632 Allison Way Unit 1
1632 Allison Way, Harrisonburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
660 sqft
1632 Allison Way Unit 1 Available 08/10/20 One Bedroom Garden Apartment - With 660 square feet of living space, this one bedroom apartment not only is the perfect size for you but has the perfect location! Bedroom is spacious and features direct

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Mosby Court
1 Unit Available
2451 Mosby Court
2451 Mosby Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$915
2451 Mosby Court Available 07/15/20 Millwood Condominium 2451 - We have a 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo for rent on Mosby Court. Two stories, private balcony, with a large kitchen. Designated parking for each unit.

1 of 26

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
245 Emerald Drive
245 Emerald Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2245 sqft
245 Emerald Drive Available 04/17/20 Duplex with Basement Garage for Rent - Well maintained, spacious duplex for rent with convenient location close to JMU, shopping and bus routes. Duplex features hardwood floors in living room and dining area.

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Park View
1 Unit Available
19 Village Square
19 Village Square, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1408 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhouse Close to EMU and Waterman Elementary - This spacious home borders Eastern Mennonite University on the Northwest side of Harrisonburg. Within walking distance of Waterman Elementary School and EMU. (RLNE4058932)
Results within 5 miles of Harrisonburg

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1378 Katie Grove Way Unit 2
1378 Katie Grove Way, Massanetta Springs, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1420 sqft
1378 Katie Grove Way Unit 2 Available 07/11/20 Two Master Suite Apartment Townhouse - Check out this two master suite apartment townhouse.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1476 Miller Spring Court
1476 Miller Spring Ct, Massanetta Springs, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1386 sqft
Taylor Spring Townhouse with Two Master Suites - Lovely home located conveniently located close in Spotswood High School District. This home has two spacious master suites each with their own private bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Harrisonburg, VA

Finding an apartment in Harrisonburg that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

