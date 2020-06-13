Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:30 AM

20 Apartments for rent in Harrisonburg, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
$
18 Units Available
Reserve at Stone Port
2015 Reserve Cir, Harrisonburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1404 sqft
A Lifestyle of Luxury The Reserve at Stone Port is a wonderful escape from the ordinary.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2348 Breckenridge Court
2348 Breckenridge Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Three Level Town home Conveniently Located in Harrisonburg Available! - We have a three-level end unit town homecoming available! This townhome offers two large bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1390 Hunters Rd APT #L
1390 Hunters Road, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$990
953 sqft
Unit APT #L Available 06/24/20 Furnished 2 large bedrooms/full bath/closet - $990 - Property Id: 264581 The utilities are split by two tenants.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
801 Merlins Way
801 Merlins Way, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
801 Merlins Way Available 07/01/20 End Unit Three-Level-Townhouse With Full Finished Walk-out Basement Offers over 1800 Finished Square Feet - This spacious and unique home offers a lot of space and includes Luxury Vinyl Plank floors on the main

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mosby Court
1 Unit Available
2453 Mosby Court
2453 Mosby Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$915
2 story condo for rent with open concept living area - 2453 Mosby Court - We have a 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo for rent on Mosby Court. Two stories, private balcony, with a large kitchen. Designated parking for each unit.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North East
1 Unit Available
351 Emerson Ln
351 Emerson Lane, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
3 story townhome for rent with garage - 351 Emerson Lane - 3 bedroom townhome in the desirable, Beacon Hill Neighborhood! Close to downtown Harrisonburg, VA! This neighborhood comes complete with walking trails, playgrounds, and picnic areas.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
869 Camelot Lane
869 Camelot Lane, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
End unit townhome for rent with finished walkout basement! - 869 Camelot - Rocktown Realty has a 3 bedroom, 3.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Park View
1 Unit Available
1041 Chicago Avenue
1041 Chicago Ave, Harrisonburg, VA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$465
1041 Chicago Avenue Available 08/10/20 Downtown House, Close to JMU-EMU for rent! Advertised price is per bedroom - We have a 6-bedroom home coming available this summer for the 2020-2021 school year! This home rents for $465 per bedroom, with

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Reherd Acres
1 Unit Available
1463 Founders Way
1463 Founders Way, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1408 sqft
1463 Founders Way Available 08/05/20 Spacious End Unit Towhouse in Desirable Liberty Square! - Charming and lovely end unit townhouse in Liberty Square. Situated on a cul-de-sac and backed up to the walking trail.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North East
1 Unit Available
1258 Poets Court
1258 Poet's Court, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1306 sqft
1258 Poets Court Available 07/06/20 Modern Beacon Hill Townhouse - Come see this superbly located Beacon Hill townhouse that was built new in 2009. It has 3 bedroom and 2.5 baths including a master suite.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pleasant Acres
1 Unit Available
57 Easthampton Ct.
57 Easthampton Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
968 sqft
57 Easthampton Ct. Available 07/01/20 Roomy 2 BR duplex - This roomy 2 story duplex is the perfect home in the perfect location at the perfect time for the perfect price.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
567 POINTE DR
567 Pointe Drive, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1998 sqft
South end of city near I 81 Exit 243. 3 level duplex with garage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Downtown Harrisonburg
1 Unit Available
154 W. Wolfe St - 102
154 West Wolfe Street, Harrisonburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
Ultra Modern Downtown Harrisonburg Townhome. 2 bedroom 2 bath with and optional 3rd bedroom or study.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
1632 Allison Way Unit 1
1632 Allison Way, Harrisonburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
660 sqft
1632 Allison Way Unit 1 Available 08/10/20 One Bedroom Garden Apartment - With 660 square feet of living space, this one bedroom apartment not only is the perfect size for you but has the perfect location! Bedroom is spacious and features direct

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Mosby Court
1 Unit Available
2451 Mosby Court
2451 Mosby Court, Harrisonburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$915
2451 Mosby Court Available 07/15/20 Millwood Condominium 2451 - We have a 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo for rent on Mosby Court. Two stories, private balcony, with a large kitchen. Designated parking for each unit.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisonburg

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1378 Katie Grove Way Unit 2
1378 Katie Grove Way, Massanetta Springs, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1420 sqft
1378 Katie Grove Way Unit 2 Available 07/11/20 Two Master Suite Apartment Townhouse - Check out this two master suite apartment townhouse.

1 of 79

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2530 Layman Trestle Road
2530 Layman Trestle Road, Rockingham County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
5511 sqft
2530 Layman Trestle Road Available 07/20/20 Contemporary home on over 6 acres for rent - 2530 Layman Trestle - Looking for a spacious home, in Harrisonburg, but lots of land and mountain views? This home comes with 6.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
31 Cantermill Lane
31 Cantermill Lane, Mount Crawford, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1555 sqft
31 Cantermill Lane Available 08/12/20 End Unit Townhome - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath - This end unit townhome has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms upstairs. Master features cathedral ceilings, walk-in closet, attached bathroom and linen closet.
Results within 10 miles of Harrisonburg

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
171 Sandy Ln.
171 Sandy Lane, Broadway, VA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1044 sqft
Charming Broadway Townhome - This 3 BR 1 1/2 townhome is a great location at a great price. Located near everything in Broadway, you can walk to eating, shopping and activities.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
186 Edom Lane
186 Edom Ln, Broadway, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1200 sqft
186 Edom Lane Available 05/01/20 Townhouse for Rent in Broadway - Like new townhouse in a new subdivision in Broadway. 3 bedroom, 3 full bath interior unit with open floor plan. Nice back porch for relaxing.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Harrisonburg, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Harrisonburg renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

