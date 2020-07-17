654 White Oak Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets

Spacious End Unit Harrisonburg Triplex - This private setting offers wonderful convenience located centrally in Harrisonburg close to JMU, Sentara RMH & Harrisonburg Crossings Shopping Center. This home is a spacious end unit triplex offering three bedrooms, walk-in closets, an open floor plan, one car garage, a formal dining room, and a laundry room. Many recent improvements include energy-efficient windows, insulated CraneBoard Solid Core wide-plank siding, Hawk security system, flooring, furnace, appliances, and extensive landscaping. if you are looking for space, comfort, and great location this may be the home for you!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5804471)