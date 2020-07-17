All apartments in Harrisonburg
Find more places like 654 White Oak Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harrisonburg, VA
/
654 White Oak Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

654 White Oak Circle

654 White Oak Circle · (540) 434-2400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Harrisonburg
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

654 White Oak Circle, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 654 White Oak Circle · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1503 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious End Unit Harrisonburg Triplex - This private setting offers wonderful convenience located centrally in Harrisonburg close to JMU, Sentara RMH & Harrisonburg Crossings Shopping Center. This home is a spacious end unit triplex offering three bedrooms, walk-in closets, an open floor plan, one car garage, a formal dining room, and a laundry room. Many recent improvements include energy-efficient windows, insulated CraneBoard Solid Core wide-plank siding, Hawk security system, flooring, furnace, appliances, and extensive landscaping. if you are looking for space, comfort, and great location this may be the home for you!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5804471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 654 White Oak Circle have any available units?
654 White Oak Circle has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 654 White Oak Circle have?
Some of 654 White Oak Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 654 White Oak Circle currently offering any rent specials?
654 White Oak Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 White Oak Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 654 White Oak Circle is pet friendly.
Does 654 White Oak Circle offer parking?
Yes, 654 White Oak Circle offers parking.
Does 654 White Oak Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 654 White Oak Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 White Oak Circle have a pool?
No, 654 White Oak Circle does not have a pool.
Does 654 White Oak Circle have accessible units?
No, 654 White Oak Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 654 White Oak Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 White Oak Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 654 White Oak Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 654 White Oak Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 654 White Oak Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reserve at Stone Port
2015 Reserve Cir
Harrisonburg, VA 22801

Similar Pages

Harrisonburg 2 BedroomsHarrisonburg 3 Bedrooms
Harrisonburg Apartments with BalconiesHarrisonburg Apartments with Garages
Harrisonburg Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlottesville, VAPantops, VAWoodstock, VA
Hollymead, VALake Monticello, VAUniversity of Virginia, VA
Crozet, VAStrasburg, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

James Madison UniversityPiedmont Virginia Community College
University of Virginia-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity