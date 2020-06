Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

1632 Allison Way Unit 1 Available 08/10/20 One Bedroom Garden Apartment - With 660 square feet of living space, this one bedroom apartment not only is the perfect size for you but has the perfect location! Bedroom is spacious and features direct access to the bathroom and a walk-in closet. Small storage section off of the hallway. Features washer and dryer along with a stainless steel appliance package in the kitchen. Enjoy the evenings on the back patio or cook your favorite meal while entertaining with this open floor plan! Be sure to check out the video for a virtual tour.



Dogs allowed, no more than 2 with combined weight of 60 lbs.

$400 refundable pet deposit

$25/month pet fee.

Minimum of one year lease

Apartment Style Parking - no passes or additional fees

Chad Branson is an owner/agent.

Unit similar to video



No Cats Allowed



