in unit laundry pet friendly air conditioning microwave oven refrigerator

128 Northside Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful house in Gretna! Two bedrooms and a den! Wont last long - This beautiful house in Gretna is ready for new tenants! Property has two bedrooms with the potential of three if you turn the den into another room, and one bathroom. Washer/dryer area but tenant needs their own washer and dryer. House has a fridge, oven, and microwave. Dominion power and Town of Gretna water. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Property has gas heat and central air. One pet under 23lbs accepted over a year of age with $200 nonrefundable deposit and rent is an extra $25 a month. Applications are done online at www.wattspropertymanagement.com



Watch video tour here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QtONphR9vE&t=1s



