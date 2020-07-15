All apartments in Gretna
Gretna, VA
128 Northside Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

128 Northside Dr

128 Northside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

128 Northside Drive, Gretna, VA 24557

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
128 Northside Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful house in Gretna! Two bedrooms and a den! Wont last long - This beautiful house in Gretna is ready for new tenants! Property has two bedrooms with the potential of three if you turn the den into another room, and one bathroom. Washer/dryer area but tenant needs their own washer and dryer. House has a fridge, oven, and microwave. Dominion power and Town of Gretna water. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Property has gas heat and central air. One pet under 23lbs accepted over a year of age with $200 nonrefundable deposit and rent is an extra $25 a month. Applications are done online at www.wattspropertymanagement.com

Watch video tour here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6QtONphR9vE&t=1s

(RLNE5912661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

