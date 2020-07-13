/
apartments under 1600
36 Apartments under $1,600 for rent in Gainesville, VA
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
9 Units Available
Somerset
Somerset Pointe
14701 Deming Dr, Gainesville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,302
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1215 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Somerset Pointe in Gainesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Somerset
14761 LINKS POND CIRCLE
14761 Links Pond Circle, Gainesville, VA
Studio
$1,100
2532 sqft
Excellent Location!!! 1 Large Room/Hall in a Walkout Basemnet with private rear entrance in highly sought after Somerset. This will not last!! Located in a nice residential quiet neighborhood. Suitable for single working Professional or Student.
Results within 5 miles of Gainesville
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
The Point at Manassas
11212 Chatterly Loop, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1317 sqft
Chatsworth Park Apartments include a business center, a gym with daycare, an Olympic-size pool, a kitty pool, a playground and a high-ceilinged clubhouse with a fireplace and a coffee bar. The living quarters are modest.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
15 Units Available
TGM Ridge
10901 Wild Ginger Cir, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1265 sqft
Rosemary Ridge has several large children's playgrounds, two off-set pools and a clubhouse with plenty of room for the community. The apartments have kitchens with island bars and lots of space in the living quarters.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
11 Units Available
Amberton
11989 Coverstone Hill Cir, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,404
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,409
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
945 sqft
Conveniently located just one mile from I-66, just minutes from Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center and Manassas Mall. Tenants have access to pool, clubhouse, BBQ area, sauna and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
22 Units Available
Ravens Crest Apartments
8098 Ravens Crest Ct, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
955 sqft
Historic Bull Run with easy access to I-66, the VRE, the Metro and the amenities of Manassas. Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom furnished homes with bay windows, W/D in-unit, fireplaces, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
16 Units Available
Assembly Manassas
10519 Lariat Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1002 sqft
Includes an Olympic-sized pool with an on-duty lifeguard, tennis courts and large children's playgrounds. The apartments are spacious with large windows and a patio. The granite counter-top kitchens are big and user-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
8 Units Available
Soldiers Ridge Apartments
11201 Soldiers Ridge Cir, Manassas, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
989 sqft
Barron Park and Bull Run Plaza provide recreation, food, and shopping to residents of this community. There's an onsite fitness center and swimming pool as well. The units are also fully-renovated and offer paid utilities.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
25 Units Available
TGM Sudley Crossing
10819 Gambril Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1001 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Sudley Crossing in Manassas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:32pm
48 Units Available
Arcadia Run
11775 Boltonia Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Arcadia Run is a well-managed complex with large, four-story buildings. Each apartment has a Victorian Style patio. The grounds include a large clubhouse, an Olympic-size pool, a big playground and basketball courts.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Barrington Luxury Apartment Homes
10604 Blendia Ln, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Landscaped apartment community featuring a playground, tennis court, pool, and fitness center. Spacious units with private patios/balconies, separate dining rooms, carpeting, and dishwashers. Walk to Tabernacle Baptist Academy.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Sheffield Manor
12328 PENZANCE LANE
12328 Penzance Lane, Linton Hall, VA
1 Bedroom
$850
1774 sqft
Nice spacious Basement with 1 Bed 1 Full Bath in townhouse with separate entrance is available for renting. One bedroom with separate living room and full bath.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
7599 GALES COURT
7599 Gales Court, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
794 sqft
***Best in the SummerTree Condo*** Recently/quality renovated***Close to major highways, shopping and restaurants. Laminate flooring in Living, dining room and hall. Nice size master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath. Tile in kitchen and bath
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8050 LISLE DRIVE
8050 Lisle Drive, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1168 sqft
Spacious large and very bright 2 bed 2 bath condo is located on the top floor & overlooks common area/court yard. Great location near shopping & transportation.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
7674 HELMSDALE PLACE
7674 Helmsdale Place, Sudley, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
1498 sqft
BASEMENT of townhome available for rent only. Family room, full bath, and bedroom. Separate entrance. Shared washer/dryer, kitchen, dining and living room. Parking space included. All utilities are included. No pets, non-smokers preferred.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
7579 MARGATE COURT
7579 Margate Court, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
794 sqft
Spacious living room. Ceramic tile in kitchen, foyer, dining room & baths. Ceiling fans in kitchen, living room and both bedrooms. Rent includes water & sewer, plus POOL. Tenant is responsible for electricity, renters insurance.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
11055 CAMFIELD COURT
11055 Camfield Court, Bull Run, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
794 sqft
The condo is vacant and move-in ready. Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom condo unit on lease for a decent price. Its located close to shopping malls and not very far away from main highways. Minor updates have been done and it shows well.
Results within 10 miles of Gainesville
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Point at Park Station
9430 Russia Branch View Dr, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,372
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
The Point at Park Station has reasonably priced apartments spread out over a large grounds and divided between a number of complexes. Includes a Victorian Style clubhouse and a gym with all the latest equipment.
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
48 Units Available
Westgate Apartments & Townhomes
8025 Ashland Ave, Manassas, VA
Studio
$1,175
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
748 sqft
Westgate offers a variety of apartments & townhomes to meet your long or short-term housing needs.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
9 Units Available
Downtown Manassas
Messenger Place
9009 Church Street, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,549
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
930 sqft
Thoughtfully designed 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, modern features and smart amenity package® enhance the historic ambiance of Old Town Manassas. Effortless access to the VRE connects you to DC, Tysons, Dulles and beyond.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
25 Units Available
Parq 170 at City Center
170 Market St, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,452
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1179 sqft
The Residences at City Center include post-modern furnishings, a large gym with cardio equipment and a modest tear-drop shaped pool. Lower level apartments have garage parking and all the apartments have nice-sized bed and bathrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
29 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
Palisades at Manassas Park
8100 Palisades Circle, Manassas Park, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,356
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1152 sqft
South of Bull Run Regional Park, this complex is a beautiful five-story building with all the latest in amenities, including a concierge, clubhouse and gym. Apartments include hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
21 Units Available
Bloom Crossing
The Elms at Signal Hill Station
8825 Peregrine Heights Rd, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,793
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,152
1513 sqft
Large rooms, big windows and open-space kitchens with double-size islands and granite countertops make The Elms at Signal Hill friendly and inviting. Grounds include pool, coffee bar, clubhouse, playgrounds, a gym, yoga and garage parking.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32pm
28 Units Available
Masons Keepe
9000 Landings Dr, Manassas, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,358
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1156 sqft
Gated-complex with two extremely generous-sized pools, tennis courts, volleyball pit, a private dog park and several children's playgrounds. The gym has free-weights, the clubhouse has a fireplace and each apartment is large with multiple windows.
