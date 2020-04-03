All apartments in Fishersville
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

17 Westmoreland Ln

17 Westmoreland Lane · (866) 221-9842
Location

17 Westmoreland Lane, Fishersville, VA 22939

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1386 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
This 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom all-brick townhome in the Teaberry Greene community provides a great location, less than 30 minutes south of Harrisonburg and 30 minutes west of Charlottesville. The great location is just one of many amenities that set this townhome apart, other luxuries include: spacious bedrooms and closets, double vanity sink in the bathrooms w/ a jacuzzi tub in the master bathroom, tile flooring, gas fireplace, recessed lighting, gas range (great for cooking), private patio and trash compactor! Pets are welcome at all of our communities!

Our toll-free, 24 hour Leasing Line is available for more information or to schedule a showing! We're available Monday - Friday 9am-5pm for showings! Give us a call us at 1-866-680-3969 with any other questions or to set up a tour today!

