Amenities

parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking

187 Thoroughbred Cir. Available 08/01/20 3 BR 2.5 Bath Townhouse - This 3 BR 2.5 bath townhouse has laminate flooring throughout the living space and carpet in the bedrooms. Master has a bathroom en suite. Two other bedrooms share upstairs bathroom. First floor open living/dining/kitchen space plus a 1/2 bath and a laundry/maintenance room. Mountain views and off street parking.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5851845)