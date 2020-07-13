/
pet friendly apartments
178 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in East Highland Park, VA
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2309 Johnson Place
2309 Johnson Place, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1654 sqft
2309 Johnson Place Available 08/14/20 -- GORGEOUS 3 BED 2.5 BATH HOME AVAILABLE MID AUGUST -- - Gorgeous 3 Bed 2.5 Bath.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3317 Montclair Road
3317 Montclair Road, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
825 sqft
3317 Monclair Road - Three bedroom / one bath Hardwood floors.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1701 Debbie Lane
1701 Debbie Lane, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Springdale - Brick Rancher - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath brick home, spacious living room, eat in kitchen with range and refrigerator. Utility area with Washer / dryer hookups.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2404 Beck Drive
2404 Beck Drive, East Highland Park, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1076 sqft
- Ranch style home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, eat-in kitchen, new carpet/new paint, gas heat, window unit air, detached garage/workshop Section 8 accepted (RLNE5929588)
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Providence Park
3303 Branch Avenue
3303 Branch Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
795 sqft
Lovely Ranch in Richmond - UNDER RENOVATIONS! Updates coming soon! Say hello to 3303 Branch Ave! Here is another property that will allow you to be near the city without completely jumping into the city lifestyle! Connected to 3301, both properties
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Highland Park
3204 3rd Ave
3204 3rd Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
OPEN HOUSE THURSDAY 6/4 @ 5:30-6PM Bring $200 to reserve on the spot! Please stop by the leasing office to apply 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA Reserve this home with just $200 down 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment -BRAND NEW RENOVATION! -huge
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6393 Sledds Lake Rd.
6393 Shedd's Lake Road, Mechanicsville, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1556 sqft
6393 Sledds Lake Rd.
Fairmount
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Fairmount
1902 Fairmount Ave
1902 Fairmount Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1176 sqft
Available July 5! Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Union Hill - Don't miss out on this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Union Hill! Located in the quiet neighborhood of Fairmount, this newly updated single-family home will be available July 15 following
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Providence Park
3301 Branch Avenue
3301 Branch Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
795 sqft
Quaint Ranch in Richmond - UNDER RENOVATIONS! Check back soon for updates! Say hello to 3301 Branch Ave! Here is another property that will allow you to be near the city without completely jumping into the city lifestyle! Connected to 3303, both
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Highland Terrace
3100 Letcher Ave
3100 Letcher Avenue, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$825
Available JULY 2020 Please come into the leasing office to apply 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA Reserve this home with just $199 down 4 bedroom 1 bathroom house -fenced in backyard -hardwood floors -living room -kitchen appliances included -front
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
North Highland Park
3125 5th Ave
3125 5th Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
Second Floor Unit. Two Bedroom, One Bath; Large Living Room. Updated Kitchen with Gas Stove; Gas Heat, Central Air; Newer Vinyl Tilt-in Windows; Full Bath with Tub/Shower; Private Side Entrance and fire escape rear staircase. Remodeled a year ago.
1 of 7
Last updated October 12 at 10:28am
1 Unit Available
Highland Park Southern Tip
2211 3rd Ave
2211 3rd Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$695
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please come into the leasing office to apply at 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA, Reserve this home with just $200 down 2211 3rd ave Richmond VA 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment -central heat and air -wall to wall carpet -Huge living room -good size
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
10 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Scott's Edge
3408 W. Moore St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1090 sqft
Not only does Scott's Edge have state of the art finishes, but it also comes with state of the art green initiatives throughout the building.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
48 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
The Masonry
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$984
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Masonry in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
28 Units Available
East 51 at Rocketts Landing
5101 Old Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
944 sqft
Our Office Is Now Open For Virtual and In-Person Appointments. We are offering virtual, and scheduled in-person tours.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
The Hudson
700 Stockton St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$921
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled apartment homes available!Take loft living to the next level at The Hudson. We offer newly remodeled one, two, and three-bedroom spacious apartments in the lively city of Richmond, VA.
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
$
145 Units Available
Museums
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,320
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
11 Units Available
Old Town Manchester
New Manchester Flats
715 E 4th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban area in the Manchester Warehouse District. This upscale, modern community is pet-friendly with two dog parks. It offers core concierge service, a fire pit, bocce ball court, and a fitness center.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
Gerwyn Manor
5194 Gerwyn Cir, Sandston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1020 sqft
Spacious, pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes boast a pool, generous kitchens and stackable washers and dryers. Minutes from White Oak Mall, and near employers in the Byrd Center Industrial Area and around the airport.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
13 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Raven Place
1710 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,104
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1000 sqft
Near I-95 and Jefferson Park. On-site gym and garages available. Updated interiors including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage. Dogs and cats welcomed. Patio or balcony in each unit.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
29 Units Available
Shockoe Bottom
Vida East at Church Hill
1903 East Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
793 sqft
Vida East, the newest apartment community now leasing Studio, One Bedroom and Two Bedroom floor plans in the historic Church Hill district of Downtown Richmond, Virginia.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
11 North at White Oak
11 N Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$834
784 sqft
Just minutes from downtown and VCU, and only five miles from Richmond International Airport, these comfortable units offer stunning amenities like updated kitchens, modern flooring, large closets and extended living spaces.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Jackson Ward
The Penny at Jackson Ward
2 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$990
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
877 sqft
The Penny, located at 2 W Marshall Street in historic Jackson Ward, is a brand-new luxury apartment building featuring pet-friendly studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments. The Penny is where modern luxury living meets history.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
21 Units Available
Central Office
The Locks
311 S 11th St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
867 sqft
Along Richmond's waterfront, this apartment home community mixes residential with retail. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature subway tile and stainless steel appliances, a saltwater pool, a gym and a bike rack.
