Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:04 AM

1070 Killdeer Lane

1070 Killdeer Lane · (434) 989-5959
Location

1070 Killdeer Lane, Crozet, VA 22932
Old Trail

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 2650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Amazing 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house in Crozet. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, 2 decks, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, second washer and dryer in garage, lighting and sound system, rear entry alleyway garage, cul de sac. Easy access to neighborhood playgrounds, ponds, walking trails and common areas. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,900/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 Killdeer Lane have any available units?
1070 Killdeer Lane has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1070 Killdeer Lane have?
Some of 1070 Killdeer Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1070 Killdeer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1070 Killdeer Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 Killdeer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1070 Killdeer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1070 Killdeer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1070 Killdeer Lane does offer parking.
Does 1070 Killdeer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1070 Killdeer Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 Killdeer Lane have a pool?
No, 1070 Killdeer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1070 Killdeer Lane have accessible units?
No, 1070 Killdeer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 Killdeer Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1070 Killdeer Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1070 Killdeer Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1070 Killdeer Lane has units with air conditioning.
