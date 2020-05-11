1070 Killdeer Lane

Amenities

Amazing 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house in Crozet. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, 2 decks, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, second washer and dryer in garage, lighting and sound system, rear entry alleyway garage, cul de sac. Easy access to neighborhood playgrounds, ponds, walking trails and common areas. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 1st 2020. $2,900/month rent. $1,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.