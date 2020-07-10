/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:29 AM
13 Apartments for rent in Christiansburg, VA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
685 E. Main Street
685 East Main Street Northeast, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
685 E. Main Street Available 10/15/20 Christiansburg 3 bedroom Available in October - 3 Bedroom 2 bath. Large basement with a recreation room. Partially fenced yard. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, and stove included.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
515 Falling Branch Road
515 Falling Branch Road, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2006 sqft
515 Falling Branch Road Available 09/15/20 Huff Heritage Townhome- 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath - Available Sept 15th - Huff Heritage Community- Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath townhouse with garage, covered patio and sunroom; washer/dryer included.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
525 Twisted Oak Drive
525 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
415 Twisted Oak Drive
415 Twisted Oak Drive Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1832 sqft
Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. Available Now! - Oak Tree Townhome- Brand New!!! 3 Bed, 3.5 Bath. The Chelsea Floorplan- Main level features a large living area with eat in kitchen and den.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
170 Twig Street
170 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2266 sqft
4 Bed, 4 Bath, Brand New Townhome in Oak Tree Community - Luxury Townhome, New Construction, 4 Bedrooms, 4 Full Baths, Granite Countertops, LVT flooring throughout, pet friendly, Washer/Dryer included.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
700 Tall Oak Blvd
700 Tall Oak Boulevard Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1425 sqft
700 Tall Oak Blvd Available 07/15/20 Oak Tree Townhome- 2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath with Garage - This unit comes complete with 2 Master Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms, Fireplace, Garage and Washer and Dryer. Apply online today! (RLNE5655522)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
175 Twig Street
175 Twig Street Northwest, Christiansburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2178 sqft
4 Bedrooms; 4.5 Baths; w/ a Study / Office; 3 Levels;- Brand new townhouse unit located in Oak Tree Christiansburg! - Spacious Brand New, 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom townhouse located in the popular Oak Tree community.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
139 Franklin Park Court
139 Franklin Parke Court Southwest, Christiansburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
139 Franklin Park Court Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Three Bedroom Two and Half Bath home available in Christiansburg - Three Bedroom Townhome located close to I-81, 460, and downtown Christiansburg Large living room with laminate flooring
Results within 1 mile of Christiansburg
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
950 Life DR
950 Life Drive, Montgomery County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
925 sqft
Find the comforts of home in a beautiful & convenient location! Monthly rentals available for our fully furnished, executive apartments as a superior alternative to extended stay hotels.
Results within 5 miles of Christiansburg
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Blacksburg
401 South Main St Unit 301
401 S Main St, Blacksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1458 sqft
Unique Clay Court Condo - One of only 4 loft units, this 2 story one and a half bath condo boasts over 1,400 square feet! Enjoy the gorgeous view of Downtown, Virginia Tech and the mountains from the deck.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Shenandoah
1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Apt. 103
1222 Patrick Henry Drive, Blacksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1484 sqft
PREMIUM UNIT- The Pearis Mountain units feature four bedrooms and four full baths. They each have a stylish balcony that overlooks the pool and central lawn area.
Results within 10 miles of Christiansburg
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Woodbine - Wyatt
1100 Cottonwood Dr.
1100 Cottonwood Drive, Blacksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House - This is a 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House with 1 car garage and fenced back yard with large deck. Unit has hardwood floors, gas heat, central a/c, washer/dryer, dishwasher, disposal, stove, refrigerator and microwave.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
149 Monroe St.
149 Monroe Street, Radford, VA
2 Bedrooms
$825
149 Monroe St. Available 08/25/20 Radford Two Bedroom. Available in August - 2 bedroom home with cute kitchen, dining area, and single bath. Mudroom with laundry area, large living room, and covered porch. Located on Monroe Terrace in Radford.