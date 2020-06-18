All apartments in Bracey
Bracey, VA
247 Anchor Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

247 Anchor Drive

247 Anchor Drive · (434) 955-1114
Location

247 Anchor Drive, Bracey, VA 23919

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 247 Anchor Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2184 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
247 Anchor Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Fully Furnished Lakefront 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home - This lovely fully furnished lakefront home is under renovation. Some work is still being completed, but it's safe for showings. More photos will be posted once completed.

This gorgeous home It is being offered fully-furnished with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, an office, large kitchen, plenty of closet space, a laundry chute from the master bath to the laundry room, a dock with an upper level deck equipped with electric, a new grill connected to the propane supply, a front porch and a nice rear deck with outdoor ceiling fans to enjoy the outdoors. Appliances will include the refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer.

The two upstairs bedrooms feature beds built into the wall and one room will have a foosball table and the other will have a table for games. All 4 bedrooms have queen sized beds. Outside, you can swim from the dock or walk right in the water and the dock is a perfect fishing spot, especially in the spring. Required utilities are Mecklenburg Electric, Amerigas, and Aqua Virginia.

In an effort to protect the safety and well-being of our agents, the company policy requires all prospective clients to complete an application prior to any rental property being shown. For more properties please visit our website at www.LeaseWithEXIT.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

