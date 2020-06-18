Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

247 Anchor Drive Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Fully Furnished Lakefront 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home - This lovely fully furnished lakefront home is under renovation. Some work is still being completed, but it's safe for showings. More photos will be posted once completed.



This gorgeous home It is being offered fully-furnished with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, an office, large kitchen, plenty of closet space, a laundry chute from the master bath to the laundry room, a dock with an upper level deck equipped with electric, a new grill connected to the propane supply, a front porch and a nice rear deck with outdoor ceiling fans to enjoy the outdoors. Appliances will include the refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer.



The two upstairs bedrooms feature beds built into the wall and one room will have a foosball table and the other will have a table for games. All 4 bedrooms have queen sized beds. Outside, you can swim from the dock or walk right in the water and the dock is a perfect fishing spot, especially in the spring. Required utilities are Mecklenburg Electric, Amerigas, and Aqua Virginia.



In an effort to protect the safety and well-being of our agents, the company policy requires all prospective clients to complete an application prior to any rental property being shown. For more properties please visit our website at www.LeaseWithEXIT.com



No Pets Allowed



