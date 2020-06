Amenities

This gorgous historic home is located right in downtown Blacksburg.

It is within walking distance to VA Tech's campus, Lane Stadium, Cassell Coliseum and downtown restaurants. The home has be updated with all the modern convinces while leaving the vintage details like high ceilings and built-ins. The home has hardwood floors, ac and an Rinnai on demand water heater. The lovely deck and back yard with abundant garden space are great additions to the property.