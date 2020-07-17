All apartments in Blacksburg
Find more places like 1100 Cottonwood Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blacksburg, VA
/
1100 Cottonwood Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1100 Cottonwood Dr.

1100 Cottonwood Drive · (540) 552-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Blacksburg
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1100 Cottonwood Drive, Blacksburg, VA 24060
Woodbine - Wyatt

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1100 Cottonwood Dr. · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House - This is a 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House with 1 car garage and fenced back yard with large deck. Unit has hardwood floors, gas heat, central a/c, washer/dryer, dishwasher, disposal, stove, refrigerator and microwave. Pets are not allowed. Undergrads are not permitted. Non-smoking unit. Located in Woodbine HOA. Built in 1991. Residents are responsible for lawn care, snow removal and all utilities.

Take the Virtual Tour https://view.ricohtours.com/cf040453-1ffa-496d-951f-374e9adc04df

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5917248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1100 Cottonwood Dr. have any available units?
1100 Cottonwood Dr. has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1100 Cottonwood Dr. have?
Some of 1100 Cottonwood Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1100 Cottonwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1100 Cottonwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1100 Cottonwood Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1100 Cottonwood Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Blacksburg.
Does 1100 Cottonwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1100 Cottonwood Dr. offers parking.
Does 1100 Cottonwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1100 Cottonwood Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1100 Cottonwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 1100 Cottonwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1100 Cottonwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1100 Cottonwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1100 Cottonwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1100 Cottonwood Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1100 Cottonwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1100 Cottonwood Dr. has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1100 Cottonwood Dr.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Blacksburg 3 BedroomsBlacksburg Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Blacksburg Dog Friendly Apartments
Blacksburg Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Roanoke, VASalem, VA
Daleville, VAChristiansburg, VA
Radford, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Roanoke CollegeJefferson College of Health Sciences
Virginia Western Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity