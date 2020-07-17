1100 Cottonwood Dr.

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House - This is a 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath House with 1 car garage and fenced back yard with large deck. Unit has hardwood floors, gas heat, central a/c, washer/dryer, dishwasher, disposal, stove, refrigerator and microwave. Pets are not allowed. Undergrads are not permitted. Non-smoking unit. Located in Woodbine HOA. Built in 1991. Residents are responsible for lawn care, snow removal and all utilities.



Take the Virtual Tour https://view.ricohtours.com/cf040453-1ffa-496d-951f-374e9adc04df



