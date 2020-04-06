966 Grand Arbre Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bedford Town House With Basement - Duplex town home featuring carpet and vinyl, main level living room, half bath and large eat-in kitchen with stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Upper level master bedroom with cathedral ceiling, two more bedrooms and full bath. Full, unfinished walkout basement with washer/dryer hookups for plenty of storage. Hill City Rentals, Licensed Virginia Realtors, Lynchburg, VA. 434-385-1666. $35 application fee and $725 security deposit (if approved) apply. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. $200 non-refundable pet fee for a dog and $100 for a cat.



(RLNE2739403)