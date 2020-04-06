All apartments in Bedford
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

966 Grand Arbre Drive

966 Grand Arbre Drive · (434) 385-1666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

966 Grand Arbre Drive, Bedford, VA 24523

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 966 Grand Arbre Drive · Avail. now

$725

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

Bedford Town House With Basement - Duplex town home featuring carpet and vinyl, main level living room, half bath and large eat-in kitchen with stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Upper level master bedroom with cathedral ceiling, two more bedrooms and full bath. Full, unfinished walkout basement with washer/dryer hookups for plenty of storage. Hill City Rentals, Licensed Virginia Realtors, Lynchburg, VA. 434-385-1666. $35 application fee and $725 security deposit (if approved) apply. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. $200 non-refundable pet fee for a dog and $100 for a cat.

(RLNE2739403)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 966 Grand Arbre Drive have any available units?
966 Grand Arbre Drive has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 966 Grand Arbre Drive have?
Some of 966 Grand Arbre Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 966 Grand Arbre Drive currently offering any rent specials?
966 Grand Arbre Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 966 Grand Arbre Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 966 Grand Arbre Drive is pet friendly.
Does 966 Grand Arbre Drive offer parking?
No, 966 Grand Arbre Drive does not offer parking.
Does 966 Grand Arbre Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 966 Grand Arbre Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 966 Grand Arbre Drive have a pool?
No, 966 Grand Arbre Drive does not have a pool.
Does 966 Grand Arbre Drive have accessible units?
No, 966 Grand Arbre Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 966 Grand Arbre Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 966 Grand Arbre Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 966 Grand Arbre Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 966 Grand Arbre Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
