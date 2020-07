Amenities

This is apartment number 302, located on the first floor in a building of 4 apartments. Equipped with a stacking washer & dryer. The required security deposit is equal to one month's rent. The tenant shall pay for all utilities. Yard care provided by landlord. DSL is available at this location at tenant's expense. Prospective tenant must provide a complete lease application & full credit report (tenant's expense) for review by landlord. Re Pets: Landlord will ONLY consider accepting an indoor cat -NO exceptions. Pet deposit to be determined. Great waterfront view of Pungoteague Creek. The real estate Broker does not have the authority to accept an offer to lease this property. The Landlord has the sole authority to accept an offer to lease. Do not go to the property without an agent.