apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:42 PM
15 Apartments for rent in Washington, UT with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 02:34am
1 Unit Available
1849 South 20 East
1849 Cottenwood Lane, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1205 sqft
Showings begin July 7th on this is a darling home located in Washington Fields. The home sits on a large corner lot that offers a spaciuos back yard with 2 covered patios. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1184 E Bulloch St Unit 20
1184 E Bulloch St, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1560 sqft
1184 E Bulloch St Unit 20 Available 07/27/20 Small dog Friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Canyon
1742 Firerock Circle
1742 Firerock Circle, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3000 sqft
1742 Firerock Circle Available 08/07/20 BEAUTIFUL CORAL CANYON HOME - 4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom home in Coral Canyon. Large kitchen with high end appliances. Has a fireplace, washer/dryer included, high ceilings and large rooms. 3 car garage.
Last updated July 11 at 02:00am
1 Unit Available
1000 E. Bluffview Dr. #121
1000 Bluff View Dr, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1523 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Price Drop. Clean and Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home with lots of upgrades and a 2 car garage for rent. 1,320 sq feet. The back patio is perfect for St. George evenings. Close to everything. $1300 per month.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
155 N 300 W - Basement
155 North 300 West, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
155 N 300 W - Basement Available 08/01/20 Washington - basement apartment - short-term lease - This is a large basement apartment with a private walk out to street level entrance.
Results within 5 miles of Washington
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Dixie Springs
2728 South 3730 West
2728 3730 West, Hurricane, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2100 sqft
2728 South 3730 West Available 07/15/20 Home in Dixie Springs - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Built in 2017 this home has all the new of new construction and all the perks and pluses.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
325 S 200 E #19
325 South 200 East, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1542 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Remodeled Townhome in the Heart of Downtown St.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bloomington Hills South
1359 E. Tamarisk Dr.
1359 Tamarisk Drive, St. George, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2476 sqft
Nice 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Bloomington Hills Home - Great 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Bloomington Hills. Includes stove/oven, Refridgerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and lots of storage space. Large family downstairs.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1001 West Curly Hollow Drive
1001 W Curly Hollow Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1734 sqft
Brand New - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Town Home featuring 1735 sq. ft. of living space. The home includes beautiful custom cabinets and granite countertops throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
5920 S Challenger Way
5920 S Challenger Way, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1657 sqft
Beautiful Desert Canyon 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom / 2 Car Garage available July 1st! - Amazing detached townhome available off the Southern Parkway in the highly desirable Desert Canyon neighborhood.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2050 S 1400 E #B102
2050 South 1400 East, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Condo on the Golf Course - All utilities included! - This is a beautiful fully furnished condo right on the 10th green of the St. George Golf Course. Beautiful views and right across the street from the clubhouse.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6148 S Zelda Drive
6148 S Zelda Dr, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1934 sqft
6148 S Zelda Drive Available 07/15/20 4 bed / 2.
Results within 10 miles of Washington
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Seven Hills
1429 N 2200 W
1429 North 2200 West, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1429 N 2200 W Available 08/07/20 Snowbird and builder Special! Flexible lease options available.
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
Sunbrook
280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218
280 S Luce Del Sol Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1583 sqft
280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218 Available 07/12/19 PET FRIENDLY Condo with Amazing views at Sunbrook Golf Course- Over $300 Worth of Inclusions! - Over $300 worth of inclusions in the rental of this property! Come and see the incredible views that
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1150 W. 360 N. #14
1150 West 360 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
926 sqft
1150 W. 360 N. #14 Available 08/01/20 Great Rental w/Spacious Floor Plan - Great unit in Green Valley. This spacious ground floor unit has 2 large bedrooms and 1 bath. Washer and dryer are included in the unit.