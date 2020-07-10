Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:42 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Ivins, UT with washer-dryer

1 of 56

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
285 W 225 S
285 West 225 South, Ivins, UT
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Furnished 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Energy Star Home in the Anthem Estates in Ivins - This lovely home in Ivins is on a premium lot with mountain views and professional landscaping.
Results within 5 miles of Ivins

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Seven Hills
1429 N 2200 W
1429 North 2200 West, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1429 N 2200 W Available 08/07/20 Snowbird and builder Special! Flexible lease options available.

1 of 38

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1001 West Curly Hollow Drive
1001 W Curly Hollow Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1734 sqft
Brand New - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Town Home featuring 1735 sq. ft. of living space. The home includes beautiful custom cabinets and granite countertops throughout.

1 of 47

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
Sunbrook
280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218
280 S Luce Del Sol Dr, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1583 sqft
280 S Luce Del Sol Drive #218 Available 07/12/19 PET FRIENDLY Condo with Amazing views at Sunbrook Golf Course- Over $300 Worth of Inclusions! - Over $300 worth of inclusions in the rental of this property! Come and see the incredible views that

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1150 W. 360 N. #14
1150 West 360 North, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$895
926 sqft
1150 W. 360 N. #14 Available 08/01/20 Great Rental w/Spacious Floor Plan - Great unit in Green Valley. This spacious ground floor unit has 2 large bedrooms and 1 bath. Washer and dryer are included in the unit.
Results within 10 miles of Ivins

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
1849 South 20 East
1849 Cottenwood Lane, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1205 sqft
Showings begin July 7th on this is a darling home located in Washington Fields. The home sits on a large corner lot that offers a spaciuos back yard with 2 covered patios. The home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car garage.

1 of 54

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
325 S 200 E #19
325 South 200 East, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1542 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Remodeled Townhome in the Heart of Downtown St.

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bloomington Hills South
1359 E. Tamarisk Dr.
1359 Tamarisk Drive, St. George, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2476 sqft
Nice 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Bloomington Hills Home - Great 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Bloomington Hills. Includes stove/oven, Refridgerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and lots of storage space. Large family downstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1184 E Bulloch St Unit 20
1184 E Bulloch St, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1560 sqft
1184 E Bulloch St Unit 20 Available 07/27/20 Small dog Friendly.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
2050 S 1400 E #B102
2050 South 1400 East, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Condo on the Golf Course - All utilities included! - This is a beautiful fully furnished condo right on the 10th green of the St. George Golf Course. Beautiful views and right across the street from the clubhouse.

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
1000 E. Bluffview Dr. #121
1000 Bluff View Dr, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1523 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Price Drop. Clean and Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home with lots of upgrades and a 2 car garage for rent. 1,320 sq feet. The back patio is perfect for St. George evenings. Close to everything. $1300 per month.

1 of 30

Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1315 Homestead dr
1315 Homestead Drive East, Dammeron Valley, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
1315 Homestead dr Available 03/10/20 Gorgeous 4 bedroom fully furnished home for rent - This 4 bedroom home for rent comes with everything you need! Fully furnished including kitchen ware, beds, couches, high speed internet ready for setup,

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
155 N 300 W - Basement
155 North 300 West, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
155 N 300 W - Basement Available 08/01/20 Washington - basement apartment - short-term lease - This is a large basement apartment with a private walk out to street level entrance.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6148 S Zelda Drive
6148 S Zelda Dr, St. George, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1934 sqft
6148 S Zelda Drive Available 07/15/20 4 bed / 2.

