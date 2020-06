Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly

Newly finished basement and pet friendly in Enoch! -



This home had a 2 bed, 1 bath with large family room and cold storage room completed Jan 2020 in the basement.



The upstairs of the home boasts the master bedroom and bath, plus two additional bedrooms and one extra bath.



There is an eat in kitchen with french doors onto the back porch overlooking your lawn and backyard.



Washer and Dryer Included



Home will be move in ready mid-Feb 2020.



Owner will consider dogs (2 max) at this property and no cats, sorry.



No students and No smoking. 6 Month lease.



