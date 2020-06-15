Amenities

w/d hookup carport

1566 E Southern Homestead Available 06/30/20 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom twin home - Two bedroom, one bathroom twin home in Enoch.



Washer / Dryer Hook-Ups, Carport Parking and Fenced Backyard.



Single level home for easy access.



Rent: $700

Flat Fee for Water/Trash/Sewer: $75 - All other utilities to be on in tenants name.

Deposit: $1,050

Application: $45 each adult



Sorry, no pets + no smoking.



*Available date listed reflects the date property will become vacant. Property will be move in ready within 2-3 weeks of date listed, depending on condition property is left in. Please call the office at 435-867-1136 for more details.



(RLNE3744122)