Enoch, UT
1566 E Southern Homestead
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1566 E Southern Homestead

1566 Southern Homestead Blvd · (435) 867-1136
Location

1566 Southern Homestead Blvd, Enoch, UT 84721

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1566 E Southern Homestead · Avail. Jun 30

$700

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1566 E Southern Homestead Available 06/30/20 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom twin home - Two bedroom, one bathroom twin home in Enoch.

Washer / Dryer Hook-Ups, Carport Parking and Fenced Backyard.

Single level home for easy access.

Rent: $700
Flat Fee for Water/Trash/Sewer: $75 - All other utilities to be on in tenants name.
Deposit: $1,050
Application: $45 each adult

Sorry, no pets + no smoking.

*Available date listed reflects the date property will become vacant. Property will be move in ready within 2-3 weeks of date listed, depending on condition property is left in. Please call the office at 435-867-1136 for more details.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3744122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1566 E Southern Homestead have any available units?
1566 E Southern Homestead has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1566 E Southern Homestead currently offering any rent specials?
1566 E Southern Homestead isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1566 E Southern Homestead pet-friendly?
No, 1566 E Southern Homestead is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Enoch.
Does 1566 E Southern Homestead offer parking?
Yes, 1566 E Southern Homestead does offer parking.
Does 1566 E Southern Homestead have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1566 E Southern Homestead does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1566 E Southern Homestead have a pool?
No, 1566 E Southern Homestead does not have a pool.
Does 1566 E Southern Homestead have accessible units?
No, 1566 E Southern Homestead does not have accessible units.
Does 1566 E Southern Homestead have units with dishwashers?
No, 1566 E Southern Homestead does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1566 E Southern Homestead have units with air conditioning?
No, 1566 E Southern Homestead does not have units with air conditioning.
