Apartment List
/
UT
/
cottonwood heights
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

116 Apartments for rent in Cottonwood Heights, UT with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cottonwood Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the sa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Brighton
17 Units Available
Pinnacle Highland Apartments
7673 S Highland Dr, Cottonwood Heights, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,149
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just minutes from Brighton High School, shopping and dining. Full kitchens, washer/dryer and patio/balcony. Community features two large swimming pools, a complete fitness center and BBQs.
Results within 1 mile of Cottonwood Heights
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Little Cottonwood
12 Units Available
James Pointe Apartments
632 E 6400 South, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$941
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
860 sqft
Charming apartments on wooded property with waterfall. Near Fashion Place Mall. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and air conditioning. Fireplace in some units. Community boasts concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
$
North Union Fort
52 Units Available
The Springs of Country Woods
6945 S Well Wood Rd, Midvale, UT
Studio
$915
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$980
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
992 sqft
Urban apartment living featuring mountain views, private balconies or patios, and extra storage. Choose from five spacious floor plans, from studios up to three-bed, two-bath units.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
South Union Fort
5 Units Available
Creekview Apartments
967 E South Union Ave, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,071
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1025 sqft
We are Open! Call today to Schedule your Tour.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
$
South Union Fort
41 Units Available
Royal Ridge
880 E Canyon Ridge Way, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$979
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1270 sqft
Community grounds have water features and natural landscaping. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, walk-in closets and linen closets. Community amenities include fitness center, basketball court and BBQ grill deck.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Union Fort
1 Unit Available
7335 S Springcrest Ct 31
7335 Springcrest Court, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Full service and Full furnished 1br 1bth - Property Id: 270760 This is a top floor full furnished apartment. It includes linens, towels, pillows, extra linens for guest queen futon. Dishes, pots and pans included.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
High Point
1 Unit Available
8126 S Cottonwood Hills Cir
8126 Cottonwood Hills Circle, Sandy, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Small dog or cat welcome. Large upstairs area with private bathroom that could be used for office or room. 2 assigned parking space. HOA has pool, tennis courts and Clubhouse. Home is basic but well cared for and neat and clean.
Results within 5 miles of Cottonwood Heights
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Crescent White Willow
20 Units Available
Dry Creek at East Village
124 E Dry Creek Ridge Ln, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1110 sqft
One- and two-bedroom layouts available. Granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and resort-like pool. Community is walkable and near a light rail station and many recreational trails.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Edgemont
33 Units Available
Rockledge at Quarry Bend Apartments
903 East Cobblegate Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,034
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,247
1333 sqft
Great location close to Quarry Bend Park. Located near shopping at South Towne Center and Jordan Commons. Units feature dishwasher, granite counters and laundry. Community offers pool, clubhouse, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Millcreek
10 Units Available
Meadowbrook Station
3994 S Howick St, Millcreek, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,120
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
928 sqft
Discover the perfect balance of work, life, and play in shorter commute times, leaving more opportunity for fun and adventure in town or at the nearby mountains! Close proximity to essential shopping such as the Carriage Square Shopping Center,
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
Midvale Park
8 Units Available
Park Station
7155 S High Tech Dr, Midvale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$965
890 sqft
Park Station is a collection of apartments for rent just south of Salt Lake City in Midvale, Utah.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
Spring Country
18 Units Available
Sandpiper
1492 Spring Ln, Holladay, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1252 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Our modern apartment community in Holladay, Utah, is just the home youre looking for. With two, three, and four bedroom floor plans available, Sandpiper Apartments offers a pet-friendly community for you and yours.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Murray North
12 Units Available
Avida Apartments
136 W Fireclay Ave, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,020
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1165 sqft
Stylish apartments with gourmet kitchens, extra storage, and private patios/balconies. Residents get access to a gym and lounge area. Easy access to I-15 and US-89. Near Murray North light rail station.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Millcreek
24 Units Available
Cobble Creek
5251 Cobble Creek Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$940
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
990 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, laundry, and patio or balcony. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community offers residents access to basketball and volleyball courts, pool, clubhouse, dog park, and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Sandy Civic Center
11 Units Available
Legends at River Oaks
9425 S Riverside Dr, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,010
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1091 sqft
Right by the River Oaks Golf Course. Spacious homes with granite kitchen counters, quality appliances, hardwood floors and lots of closet space. Community features dog grooming area, a pool and a playground.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
Edgemont
26 Units Available
Alpine Meadows
845 E 9000 S, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes feature spacious garages, full-size washer/dryer and large kitchens. Community is less than 20 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and the airport.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Murray Northeast
42 Units Available
Metro at Fireclay
47 West Fireclay Avenue, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$978
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1166 sqft
Close to the TRAX for easy access to all of greater Salt Lake City. Units with garden tubs, high ceilings and bonus storage. UTA eco passes for residents.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Murray North
17 Units Available
Clover Creek
530 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,096
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
900 sqft
The pet-friendly apartment community offers one- and two-bedroom homes featuring a pool, a tanning bed and a gym. Just off I-15, near the Jordan Parkway Trail.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Crescent White Willow
22 Units Available
Hills at Sandy Station
132 E Sego Lily Dr, Sandy, UT
Studio
$900
384 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1007 sqft
Close to South Town Mall and Jordan Commons. Unique floor plans designed for modern living. Community offers panoramic skyline, valley and mountain views. Many amenities, including a health and wellness center and a two-story clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
$
Midvale Park
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
6972 S River Reserve Ct, Midvale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,199
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1232 sqft
Riverwalk Luxury Apartments in Midvale, Utah invites you to imagine a place where life is luxurious. We are centrally located right in the heart of the Salt Lake City Valley.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Sandy Woods
48 Units Available
Axio 8400
32 East Princeton Drive, Sandy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,009
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1320 sqft
Select units feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and butler pantry. Residents have access to pool and waterfall hot tub, fitness center and two clubhouses. Enjoy the outdoors with fire pit, playground and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Millcreek
8 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
4115 S 430 E, Salt Lake City, UT
1 Bedroom
$904
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
995 sqft
Monaco offers a new kind of inspired lifestyle. A home with elegance and class like no other. Newly added luxury studios, enhanced amenities, a full-service staff, and regal atmosphere. Choose from spacious 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
Taylorsville East
67 Units Available
Maison's Landing
4341 Riverboat Rd, Taylorsville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,039
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1274 sqft
Luxury apartments located along the Jordan River and twenty minutes south of downtown Salt Lake City. Units have spacious garages, high ceilings and lots of bright light.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Murray North
17 Units Available
Hunters Woods
4924 Murray Blvd, Murray, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,098
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1517 sqft
Property features one-, two- and three-bedroom units with linen closets, private patios or balconies and individual heaters for hot water. On-site amenities include heated spa and pool year-round and guest parking. Near I-15 and Arrowhead Park.
City Guide for Cottonwood Heights, UT

Cottonwood Heights in Utah has been called a gateway to both the Big Cottonwood Canyon and Little Cottonwood Canyon. The majority of the town is made up of a ridge that separates the valleys of the canyons, and the ridge is covered in suburban housing and commercial development. 

Cottonwood Heights is essentially a small suburb of Salt Lake City, and it offers good access to the big city amenities nearby and also the splendor of the outdoors in the nearby mountains. Cottonwood Heights is a beautiful and desireable area. The town regularly makes lists of the best places to live in the country, and it’s a popular place to rest your head if you love the outdoors or peaceful, quiet living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Cottonwood Heights, UT

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cottonwood Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Cottonwood Heights 1 BedroomsCottonwood Heights 2 BedroomsCottonwood Heights 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCottonwood Heights 3 BedroomsCottonwood Heights Apartments with Balcony
Cottonwood Heights Apartments with GarageCottonwood Heights Apartments with GymCottonwood Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCottonwood Heights Apartments with Parking
Cottonwood Heights Apartments with PoolCottonwood Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerCottonwood Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsCottonwood Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UTTaylorsville, UT
Midvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTClearfield, UTLehi, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTTooele, UTWest Haven, UT
Springville, UTMagna, UTAmerican Fork, UTEagle Mountain, UTPayson, UTSaratoga Springs, UTCenterville, UTWoods Cross, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTPleasant View, UTBluffdale, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Salt Lake Community CollegeLDS Business College
University of UtahWeber State University
Mountainland Technical College