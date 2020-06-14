116 Apartments for rent in Cottonwood Heights, UT with gym
Cottonwood Heights in Utah has been called a gateway to both the Big Cottonwood Canyon and Little Cottonwood Canyon. The majority of the town is made up of a ridge that separates the valleys of the canyons, and the ridge is covered in suburban housing and commercial development.
Cottonwood Heights is essentially a small suburb of Salt Lake City, and it offers good access to the big city amenities nearby and also the splendor of the outdoors in the nearby mountains. Cottonwood Heights is a beautiful and desireable area. The town regularly makes lists of the best places to live in the country, and it’s a popular place to rest your head if you love the outdoors or peaceful, quiet living. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Cottonwood Heights renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.