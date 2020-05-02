All apartments in Woodloch
Find more places like 2621 N Woodloch St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodloch, TX
/
2621 N Woodloch St
Last updated May 2 2020 at 5:33 PM

2621 N Woodloch St

2621 North Woodloch Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2621 North Woodloch Street, Woodloch, TX 77385

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
CONTACTLESS SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TODAY! ***$250 OFF 1st full month of RENT***MAKE THIS SPACIOUS PROPERTY YOUR NEXT HOME!! 4-BR 2.5 BATHS, 2-STORY, NEAR THE WOODLANDS AND CONROE, convenient to I-45 North, TX 242, and I-99 Loop! Kitchen recent updated with new cabinets, counter top, and stainless steel appliances. FRESH paint throughout! In addition, this home includes tiled and laminate wood flooring throughout! All Bedrooms Upstairs! Many additional features such as fireplace in family room, formal dining and living room, and breakfast area!!!! Oversized front yard and fully fenced back yard that is great for entertaining! Room sizes appx. Don't wait too long - this one will rent quickly! ***Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis!*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 N Woodloch St have any available units?
2621 N Woodloch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodloch, TX.
What amenities does 2621 N Woodloch St have?
Some of 2621 N Woodloch St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 N Woodloch St currently offering any rent specials?
2621 N Woodloch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 N Woodloch St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2621 N Woodloch St is pet friendly.
Does 2621 N Woodloch St offer parking?
No, 2621 N Woodloch St does not offer parking.
Does 2621 N Woodloch St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2621 N Woodloch St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 N Woodloch St have a pool?
Yes, 2621 N Woodloch St has a pool.
Does 2621 N Woodloch St have accessible units?
No, 2621 N Woodloch St does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 N Woodloch St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2621 N Woodloch St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2621 N Woodloch St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2621 N Woodloch St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXJersey Village, TXDayton, TXHuntsville, TXCrosby, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TX
Deer Park, TXCinco Ranch, TXMont Belvieu, TXLa Porte, TXPecan Grove, TXHempstead, TXRichmond, TXBrookshire, TXFriendswood, TXManvel, TXSeabrook, TXNassau Bay, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
Sam Houston State UniversitySan Jacinto Community College
Baylor College of Medicine