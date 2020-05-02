2621 N Woodloch St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

CONTACTLESS SHOWINGS AVAILABLE TODAY! ***$250 OFF 1st full month of RENT***MAKE THIS SPACIOUS PROPERTY YOUR NEXT HOME!! 4-BR 2.5 BATHS, 2-STORY, NEAR THE WOODLANDS AND CONROE, convenient to I-45 North, TX 242, and I-99 Loop! Kitchen recent updated with new cabinets, counter top, and stainless steel appliances. FRESH paint throughout! In addition, this home includes tiled and laminate wood flooring throughout! All Bedrooms Upstairs! Many additional features such as fireplace in family room, formal dining and living room, and breakfast area!!!! Oversized front yard and fully fenced back yard that is great for entertaining! Room sizes appx. Don't wait too long - this one will rent quickly! ***Pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis!*