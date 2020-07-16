All apartments in Wichita Falls
Last updated July 18 2020 at 2:58 AM

2411 A LOU LANE

2411 Lou Ln · (940) 723-8203
Location

2411 Lou Ln, Wichita Falls, TX 76308

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1914 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great condition large patio home on private cul-de-sac near MSU. Recent updates include interior paint, light fixtures and carpet in the bedrooms. Handsome laminate flooring in living/dining with wood burning fireplace. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas cook-top, microwave and dishwasher. 3 walk-in closets. $1,650/ month for a two-year lease or $ 1,775/month for a one- year lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. 1 pet max with $150-$300 non refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2411 A LOU LANE have any available units?
2411 A LOU LANE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2411 A LOU LANE have?
Some of 2411 A LOU LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2411 A LOU LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2411 A LOU LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2411 A LOU LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2411 A LOU LANE is pet friendly.
Does 2411 A LOU LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2411 A LOU LANE offers parking.
Does 2411 A LOU LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2411 A LOU LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2411 A LOU LANE have a pool?
No, 2411 A LOU LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2411 A LOU LANE have accessible units?
No, 2411 A LOU LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2411 A LOU LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2411 A LOU LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2411 A LOU LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2411 A LOU LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
