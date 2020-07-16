2411 A LOU LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great condition large patio home on private cul-de-sac near MSU. Recent updates include interior paint, light fixtures and carpet in the bedrooms. Handsome laminate flooring in living/dining with wood burning fireplace. Stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, gas cook-top, microwave and dishwasher. 3 walk-in closets. $1,650/ month for a two-year lease or $ 1,775/month for a one- year lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. 1 pet max with $150-$300 non refundable pet fee.