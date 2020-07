Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Nice downstairs ,1 bedroom,1 bath apartment, heater will be provided, tenant supplies their own window unit for AC, (all bills paid with basic cable included). Rent $550 a month

Security Deposit $150, . Application fee is $30 for everyone over 18 or $40 for married couples.Call 940-285-5287 Apply online at our website at www.mimsproperty.com or at our office. Off street parking. Sorry no pets allowed