1602 Diamond Cove

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Located in the highly revered Whitehouse ISD, this beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom home has a split master floorplan and so much space! This lovely home features wood plank and ceramic tile flooring throughout. The living room spotlights a cozy fireplace with gas burning logs. The dining room, with its modern chandelier, is perfect for entertaining. The bright breakfast area is adjacent to the kitchen and is surrounded by large windows that offer a view of the large, tranquil backyard. The open kitchen has a pantry and an island and comes equipped with all stainless steel appliances, including an electric oven/range, dishwasher and built-in microwave. The master suite offers a garden tub, glass stand-in shower, dual walk-in closets and dual sinks. For your convenience, this home also offers a laundry room, with washer & dryer connections and linen cabinets. There is also a sprinkler system, a large storage building and a privacy fence surrounding the spacious backyard. No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all. If you have a pet or a companion animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. Application fees are non-refundable. All complete applications will be processed upon receipt. A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep.