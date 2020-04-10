All apartments in Whitehouse
Whitehouse, TX
1602 Diamond Cove
1602 Diamond Cove

1602 Diamond Cv · (903) 752-5655
Location

1602 Diamond Cv, Whitehouse, TX 75791

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,885

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1773 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Located in the highly revered Whitehouse ISD, this beautiful four bedroom, two bathroom home has a split master floorplan and so much space! This lovely home features wood plank and ceramic tile flooring throughout. The living room spotlights a cozy fireplace with gas burning logs. The dining room, with its modern chandelier, is perfect for entertaining. The bright breakfast area is adjacent to the kitchen and is surrounded by large windows that offer a view of the large, tranquil backyard. The open kitchen has a pantry and an island and comes equipped with all stainless steel appliances, including an electric oven/range, dishwasher and built-in microwave. The master suite offers a garden tub, glass stand-in shower, dual walk-in closets and dual sinks. For your convenience, this home also offers a laundry room, with washer & dryer connections and linen cabinets. There is also a sprinkler system, a large storage building and a privacy fence surrounding the spacious backyard. No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all. If you have a pet or a companion animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. Application fees are non-refundable. All complete applications will be processed upon receipt. A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Diamond Cove have any available units?
1602 Diamond Cove has a unit available for $1,885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1602 Diamond Cove have?
Some of 1602 Diamond Cove's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Diamond Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Diamond Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Diamond Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 Diamond Cove is pet friendly.
Does 1602 Diamond Cove offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Diamond Cove does offer parking.
Does 1602 Diamond Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1602 Diamond Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Diamond Cove have a pool?
No, 1602 Diamond Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Diamond Cove have accessible units?
No, 1602 Diamond Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Diamond Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 Diamond Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does 1602 Diamond Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1602 Diamond Cove has units with air conditioning.
