All apartments in Whitehouse
Find more places like 14659 CR 2191 #1203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whitehouse, TX
/
14659 CR 2191 #1203
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

14659 CR 2191 #1203

14659 County Road 2191 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whitehouse
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

14659 County Road 2191, Whitehouse, TX 75791

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
new construction
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
new construction
Aria Village 1203 - Be the first to live in this fresh two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit in a newly constructed, gated community. Located across the street from Mozelle Brown Elementary School in the Whitehouse Independent School District and close to UT Tyler, this is one of our most desirable locations. Call our leasing agent Josh at 903-571-2508 to schedule a showing soon while they still last!

There is approximately 1,174 square feet of heated and cooled living space, smartly laid out over two floors. There is a fenced in back-yard, and all lawn care is included.

Once you step inside this home, you will be impressed by the bright living space that opens up into an eating area near the kitchen. Each unit is conveniently equipped with a stacked washer and dryer. The second level features a full bathroom detached from the first bedroom and closet. The master bedroom opens up even further with raised ceilings, and includes a dedicated full bathroom. Even the master bedrooms closet lets in natural light with its own window.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

If you have pets*, please provide all pertinent information while filling out your application paperwork. Once approved, a pet deposit will be required for each pet. The pet deposits are fully refundable upon move out, less any lawful deductions.

*Aggressive breeds are not allowed. This includes Pit Bulls and Pit Bull mixes, American Bulldog and American Bulldog mixes, Mastiffs, Chows, Rottweilers, and Dobermans. If you have questions pertaining our policy on restricted breeds, please contact our leasing agent, Josh, at 903-571-2508.

If you have a service or an emotional support animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. We will happily provide you with the necessary documentation upon request.

Application fees are non-refundable. Nanci Wright Property Management will process all complete applications upon receipt.

We will not hold a unit without a security deposit, and we will not hold a unit for more than two weeks. No home will be held off the market until the security deposit is paid.

As a bonus amenity, NWP management provides around-the-clock emergency maintenance, seven days a week, as well as bi-monthly air filter changes and preventative maintenance inspections. Not to mention our office full of friendly, professional staff who are dedicated to making your leasing experience excellent.

NWP
Where Experience Matters

NWP Management has been in the Property Management industry for over 30 years in the Tyler area and handles all residential rental and management needs. We pride ourselves in providing an experience that exceeds all expectations. We offer services that cater to the fast paced and busy schedules of the majority of our clientele, providing peace of mind and stability in an ever-changing market. NWP Management is in the business of providing more than just a roof over your head. We want to provide you with a home and an experience above all others.

(RLNE5700178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14659 CR 2191 #1203 have any available units?
14659 CR 2191 #1203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitehouse, TX.
What amenities does 14659 CR 2191 #1203 have?
Some of 14659 CR 2191 #1203's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14659 CR 2191 #1203 currently offering any rent specials?
14659 CR 2191 #1203 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14659 CR 2191 #1203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14659 CR 2191 #1203 is pet friendly.
Does 14659 CR 2191 #1203 offer parking?
No, 14659 CR 2191 #1203 does not offer parking.
Does 14659 CR 2191 #1203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14659 CR 2191 #1203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14659 CR 2191 #1203 have a pool?
No, 14659 CR 2191 #1203 does not have a pool.
Does 14659 CR 2191 #1203 have accessible units?
No, 14659 CR 2191 #1203 does not have accessible units.
Does 14659 CR 2191 #1203 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14659 CR 2191 #1203 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14659 CR 2191 #1203 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14659 CR 2191 #1203 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Whitehouse 2 BedroomsWhitehouse Apartments with Garage
Whitehouse Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWhitehouse Dog Friendly Apartments
Whitehouse Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tyler, TXLongview, TXPalestine, TX
Nacogdoches, TXAthens, TXKilgore, TX
Canton, TXBullard, TXGrand Saline, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Stephen F Austin State UniversityTrinity Valley Community College
Kilgore CollegeThe University of Texas at Tyler
Tyler Junior College