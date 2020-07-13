Apartment List
19 Apartments for rent in Victoria, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Victoria apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Last updated July 13 at 12:35am
19 Units Available
Silvermine Apartments
6803 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
907 sqft
Located close to Victoria Country Club and Golf Course, Loop 463, and Highway 59. Units offer hardwood floors, walk in closets, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
13 Units Available
Tanglewood
306 Sam Houston Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
960 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 59. Also near area shops and schools. One- and two-bedroom floor plans with eat-in kitchens or separate kitchen and dining rooms. Swimming pool, laundry and car park on the premises.
Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
24 Units Available
Victoria Station
1701 Victoria Station Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$777
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
880 sqft
This community offers one- and two-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse and pool. Property is also convenient to shopping and dining along Sam Houston Drive.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
118 Units Available
Autumn Park
4405 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$635
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,074
1088 sqft
Welcome home to Autumn Park, a community of apartments in Victoria, Texas. Boasting spacious one, two and three-bedroom layouts, Autumn Park sets the standard in affordable apartment living that is suitable for families and working professionals.
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
13 Units Available
Latigo Crossing
1601 John Stockbauer Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from the mall, shopping center, and local restaurants, this beautiful complex offers amenities including a fenced dog-park, resort-style pool, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
40 Units Available
Oak Forest
5312 John Stockbauer Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
941 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units located close to Loop 463 for easy access to shopping and dining. Units have washer/dryer, custom cabinetry and resort-style pool.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Country Lane Townhomes
4801 NE Zac Lentz Pkwy, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1322 sqft
Country Lane Townhomes, the definition of modern southern living and is located in beautiful Victoria, Texas. Here at Country Lane Townhomes, our primary goal is your relaxation.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
30 Units Available
Hawthorne at Victoria
2402 N Ben Wilson St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1183 sqft
Elegance abounds at Hawthorne at Victoria, where an upscale lifestyle awaits in beautifully carpeted one- or two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a bark park, saltwater pool, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
The Duke
301 Augusta Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with USB ports, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Enjoy a resort-style pool, tennis court and yoga studio on-site. Near Victoria Mall for convenient shopping. Easy access to the Zac Lentz Parkway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
5 Units Available
Windsor Park
3001 Arroyo Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
952 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Park, the premier apartments in Victoria, Texas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
42 Units Available
Colony
4109 N John Stockbauer Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$897
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1233 sqft
GREAT VICTORIA LOCATION Welcome home to The Colony. We are a beautiful apartment home community nestled in Victoria, Texas. Our location places us just a short trip from the Texas Zoo, wonderful schools, and serene parks.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Palmwood #3
207 Palmwood Dr, Victoria, TX
2 Bedrooms
$995
1262 sqft
207 Palmwood #3 Available 09/14/20 Available in September! - This very spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse with 2 car covered carport. This is perfect for location for roommates, near the university and hospitals.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2201 Bon Aire - b
2201 Bon Aire Ave, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2393 sqft
over 2300 sq ft , near college - 3 BR, 2 bath, 2 living , 2 dining, appr 2393 sq ft , updated baths, stainless appliances, 2 car garage fenced yard, sprinkler system new 5 ton a/c unit this year No Pets Allowed (RLNE4097494)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Gemini Ct
208 Gemini Ct, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1482 sqft
Well maintained three bedroom, two bath with two car garage and privacy fenced backyard. New carpeting throughout. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5891474)

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
502 Chimney Rock Drive
502 Chimney Rock Dr, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3106 sqft
Pretty home in well established desirable Woodway Subdivision. Mature trees throughout, walking trails, and sidewalks. Foyer with high ceiling, formal dining, nice art niche area, large laundry room.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
109 Chama
109 Chama Dr, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1596 sqft
109 Chama - Cimarron Subdivision. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, approx. 1596 sq ft, fireplace, wet bar, fenced backyard with patio, 2 car garage with door openers, washer/dryer connections, central a/c and heating.

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
306 Creekridge Drive
306 Creekridge Dr, Victoria, TX
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
5082 sqft
Gorgeous Family Size Home, open concept amazing curve appeal, tall ceilings, chef kitchen spacious bedrooms and closets, large back-yard with a swimming pool, call today for an appointment.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
233 Cobble Stone Dr.
233 Cobble Stone Ct, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1428 sqft
Results within 1 mile of Victoria

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
232 Wellspring Boulevard
232 Wellspring Blvd, Victoria County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2481 sqft
Are you looking for a new place to call home? Need more room? Want to be on the outskirts of town but still have city conveniences? Then make your appointment now and look no further! This home has it all! Beauty, space, convenience and more.
City Guide for Victoria, TX

Welcome to Victoria, a Texas town with a lot of history, a diverse population, and as many residents boast, big city amenities with a small town vibe. Now, let’s get started on your apartment hunt! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Victoria, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Victoria apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

