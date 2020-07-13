/
apartments under 900
124 Apartments under $900 for rent in Stafford, TX
Last updated July 13 at 02:10pm
9 Units Available
Fountain Park Apartments
12525 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
Studio
$735
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, gated property that has calming waterscapes and fountains. Features a professionally designed playground and soccer field. Units have large open living/dining areas, French doors, walk-in closets, and fully-equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 01:00pm
33 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1219 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
17 Units Available
Stafford Run Apartments
550 Stafford Run, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$869
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
912 sqft
Nestled within cozy shade trees in a natural setting, the apartments in Southwest Houston feature tennis courts, two pools and a playground. The one- and two-bedroom apartment homes have in-unit laundry connections.
Results within 1 mile of Stafford
Last updated July 4 at 03:12pm
7 Units Available
Springfield
1511 5th St, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Designer features like ceramic countertops and wall accents. Pool with stone sundeck and shaded lounge seating. Reach Sam Houston Parkway within minutes.
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Alief
Tradewinds
11303 S Wilcrest Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great resident care with fresh cookies baked daily. Two pools for cooling off in the summer. Just one mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway and Beltway 8.
Results within 5 miles of Stafford
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
6 Units Available
Braeburn
Crossings at Berkley Square
5900 North Braeswood Boulevard, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at Berkley Square in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
36 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Westbury Reserve
12261 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
970 sqft
Home is more than where the heart is; it’s the center of your daily life. Most of your routines begin and end in the home, and if that home isn’t what you need, you’ll struggle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
16 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Westbury Crossing
12211 Fondren Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
989 sqft
Convenient to everything that Houston has to offer, Westbury Crossings is the perfect combination of comfort, convenience, and value.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
11 Units Available
Westwood
Glenwood Apartment Homes
9255 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$907
1137 sqft
Spacious two-bedroom units offer incomparable luxury with granite countertops, fireplace, and ample walk-in closets. Gym, pool, and parking all available on-site. Pet-friendly, fully carpeted. Conveniently located to Sam Houston Parkway West.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
11 Units Available
Alief
The Broadmoor
10215 Beechnut St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1271 sqft
Located in a highly livable community. Each home includes black appliances, marble-styled countertops, and washer and dryer connections. On-site lounge area, pool, and athletic center. About 20 minutes to Memorial City Mall.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
23 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$805
991 sqft
Great location for commuters with easy access to I-10, US-59, Beltway 8 and Highway 6. Residents enjoy in-unit dishwasher, walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Community has on-site laundry, playground and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
11 Units Available
Westwood
Villa La Jolla
10101 Forum Park Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
969 sqft
Spacious apartments near Forum Park and I-69. Granite countertops, electric appliances and walk-in closets. Wood-burning fireplace in some units. Tenants have access to a community swimming pool and two picnic areas with barbecue grills.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
11 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky, Houston, TX
Studio
$800
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$913
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1097 sqft
Tucked into corner of Westbrae Parkway west of South Gessner Drive, community ground include modern fitness center, clubhouse, hot tub and pool. Units include kitchen with island and granite countertops, living room with fireplace, patio/balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
38 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Toro Place
12101 Fondren, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
964 sqft
Welcome to Toro Place, we are proud to announce that we are under new management and are excited to introduce new positive changes to the community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
24 Units Available
Eldridge - West Oaks
Oaks of Ashford Point
4040 Synott Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$729
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to the Westpark Tollway and Joseph Forenza Park. Luxurious units feature large dining areas, walk-in closets and washer-dryer connection. Community includes parking, on-site laundry, pool and playground.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
34 Units Available
Meyerland Area
Nob Hill Apartments
5410 N Braeswood Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$716
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the Bellaire district, where residents can indulge in shopping and dining. Easy access to universities and convenient highways. Pet-friendly 1-2 bedroom apartments available.
Last updated July 13 at 02:38pm
12 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Reserve At 63 Sixty Three
6363 W Airport Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$715
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
920 sqft
Close to Brays Bayou Park on West Airport Boulevard. Gated community with a pool, playground, video patrol, and on-site laundry facilities. Units with fireplaces and washers/dryers.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
29 Units Available
Westwood
Terraza West
10222 Forum West Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$539
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
996 sqft
Traditional gated community not far from West Sam Houston Parkway and Southwest Freeway. Tranquil apartments have poolside views, ceiling fans, and bathtubs. On-site clubhouse, laundry room, and parking.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
46 Units Available
Alief
Waters at Westchase
11490 Harwin Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$629
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
915 sqft
Waters at Westchase offers spacious one and two bedroom floor plans with both traditional and newly renovated interiors. Our array of interior designs allows us to find the perfect home for you. Something truly unique that fits your personal style.
Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
4 Units Available
Alief
Coventry Park
9401 Coventry Square Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include sundeck, parking and pool. Residents enjoy wood-style floors, electric range and plush carpeting. Great location by George Bush/Eldridge Park and I-69.
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
5 Units Available
Westwood
Casa Del Sol
9501 W Sam Houston Pkwy S, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1108 sqft
Welcome to Casa Del Sol Apartments in Houston, Texas. Once you step into our gated community, you will have everything that you could possibly imagine right at your fingertips.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
19 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Wesley Gardens
8700 Gustine Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$535
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
977 sqft
Prime Houston location and utilities included. Near medical centers, parks, shopping and transit. Units include air conditioning, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet friendly. Pool, conference room, internet cafe and club house. 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
14 Units Available
Braeburn
Stoneriver
8901 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$590
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Relaxing poolside retreat in a cozy complex east of Brays Bayou Greenway Trail. Pet friendly units have dishwashers, walk-in closets, and bathtubs. On-site business center, carport, clubhouse, and swimming pool.
Last updated July 8 at 09:22pm
12 Units Available
Greater Fondren Southwest
Reserve at Braes Forest
8000 Creekbend Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$668
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
915 sqft
Luxurious amenities include emergency maintenance, laundry centers, and a playground. Apartments feature granite counters, energy-efficient appliances, and recent renovations. Located close to restaurants, pro sports arenas, and cultural attractions.
