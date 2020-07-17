All apartments in Spur
121 E Hill St.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

121 E Hill St.

121 E Hill St · (512) 494-1111
Location

121 E Hill St, Spur, TX 79370

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Classic Beauty Big House No Credit Check Loan - House is a 5/2/2 and formerly a bed and breakfast. Has a car guest quarters in the back. This is situated on a large lot. with 5 bedroooms and 2500 plus square feet everyone will have lots of room. Wouldn't the guest house be great as an office or craft room. House is in very good overall shape, but it does need some updating.
We will make you a direct no credit check loan with a down payment of $5500. No prepayment, no balloon payment, simple interest. The price of the house is $58,000 and your montly payment will be about $381.00. If you don't have the full down payment but a pretty good chuck I can work with you.
Text me with the address and I will call you with more details and the code to take a look. Blaine 512 975 9238

(RLNE3809496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 E Hill St. have any available units?
121 E Hill St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spur, TX.
Is 121 E Hill St. currently offering any rent specials?
121 E Hill St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 E Hill St. pet-friendly?
No, 121 E Hill St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spur.
Does 121 E Hill St. offer parking?
No, 121 E Hill St. does not offer parking.
Does 121 E Hill St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 E Hill St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 E Hill St. have a pool?
No, 121 E Hill St. does not have a pool.
Does 121 E Hill St. have accessible units?
No, 121 E Hill St. does not have accessible units.
Does 121 E Hill St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 E Hill St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 E Hill St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 E Hill St. does not have units with air conditioning.
