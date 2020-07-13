AL
44 Apartments under $800 for rent in Spring, TX

11 Units Available
Timber Canyon
16339 Stuebner Airline Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$764
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$988
982 sqft
Controlled access community with homes that feature large closets and breathtaking views on the private patio/balcony. Residents can relax outside of their home in the community clubhouse, where there is free Wi-Fi for tenants. Reserved parking spaces for residents.
44 Units Available
North Park Forest
La Monterra
310 Parramatta Ln, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
870 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at La Monterra in Houston. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
North Park Forest
Highland Cross Apartments
411 Highland Cross Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1037 sqft
Large apartments with 11-foot ceilings, air conditioning, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer in unit. Community has a soccer field, hot tub, playbround and sparkling swimming pool.
9 Units Available
Stoneleigh Cypress Station
18203 Westfield Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
983 sqft
July Move In Special!!Up To One Month Free On Select Units!
21 Units Available
City Station
905 Cypress Station, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1205 sqft
Luxurious units feature washer dryer hookup, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, and parking. Great location just minutes from shops, restaurants, and schools.
12 Units Available
Cypress Ridge
2331 Bammelwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1250 sqft
Minutes from Kuykendahl and FM 1960. Stunning community featuring brushed-nickel fixtures, wood-inspired flooring, and updated countertops and cabinets. Night patrol provided. Playground, pool and fitness center available. Pet-friendly.
9 Units Available
Commerce Park
15330 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$640
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom apartments can come fully furnished. Amenities include central air conditioning/heat, breakfast bar, mini blinds, fireplace, walk-in closets, and tile flooring. Community has clubhouse, pool, fitness center, and laundry facilities. Near I-45.
8 Units Available
Abbey at Champions
14101 Walters Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$719
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
948 sqft
Peaceful community with over-sized apartments, surrounded by woodland. Classy, contemporary units have granite-style countertops, stainless steel appliances, and air conditioning. Speedy transportation links via nearby I-45.
5 Units Available
Humble
Bender Hollow
424 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$789
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
963 sqft
Refreshing pool and tanning deck with lounge chairs. Private patio or balcony in all homes. Fast access to US-59/Eastex Freeway and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
28 Units Available
Carriage Place
505 Wells Fargo Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1289 sqft
Quiet neighborhood near Cypress Pointe shopping, Cypress Creek Pkwy and I-45. Recently remodeled, pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and W/D hookup. Online payments and 24-hr maintenance.
12 Units Available
Stoneleigh at Kenswick
19800 Kenswick Dr, Humble, TX
Studio
$741
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$843
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,028
934 sqft
Close to the Deerbrook Mall, several golf courses and the George Bush Airport. Hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry in all units. Residents have access to gym, pool, garage and dog park.
6 Units Available
Humble
The Pines at Humble Park
412 S Bender Ave, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$776
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with details like hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Sparkling pool tanning deck, and gazebo. Immediate access to US-59/Eastex Freeway
7 Units Available
Morgan Bay
14403 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
945 sqft
Morgan Bay Apartments are located just 10 miles from Houston, offering country-style living with big-city access. Grounds feature a gorgeous pool. Units have balconies and vaulted ceilings.
22 Units Available
The Preakness
210 Wells Fargo Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$678
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
926 sqft
Country charm and old fashioned ranch style create a beautiful surrounding for fully equipped units with air conditioning, in-suite laundry, and appliances. Property is pet friendly with outdoor kitchen, pool, and internet access.
4 Units Available
Candleridge Park
1601 Wooded Pine Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Kitchens in all floor plans include pantries. Package receiving and on-site laundry. Sparkling swimming pool with tanning deck. Reach Hardy Toll Road within minutes.
8 Units Available
Fairfield Cove
15615 Blue Ash Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$620
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1085 sqft
Residents enjoy pool, pet play park and fitness center. In-unit amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and more. Great location for commuters, right off of I-45.
15 Units Available
Excelsior On The Park
14400 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1737 sqft
Spacious 1-3 bedroom units, with condominium-quality interiors. Interior details include patio/balcony, fireplace, kitchen islands, W/D hookups, and powder rooms. Community features include pool, hot tub, and playground. Near I-45 in Cranbrook Downs area.
27 Units Available
Willow Bend
13949 Bammel North Houston Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$619
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
945 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with on-site laundry, walk-in closets and carpeted floors. Community amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour maintenance. One- and two-bedroom units with extra storage room.
11 Units Available
Driscoll Place
1303 Gears Rd, Houston, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$685
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1033 sqft
Your search for premier North Houston living is over. When you make your home at Driscoll Place, you can enjoy a balance of comfort and convenience that's just right for your lifestyle.
9 Units Available
Humble
Parkside Apartments
8455 Will Clayton Pky, Humble, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
929 sqft
Make your home in Humble, Texas, where youll live in tranquility with access to the city right outside your door. Our apartments, nestled in a suburban setting, offer quick access to downtown Humble as well as happening Houston.
4 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Biscayne at CityView
17050 Imperial Valley Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
920 sqft
1-2 bedroom units come with patio or balcony and air conditioning. Premises offer playground, pool, on-site laundry and tennis court. Dogs and cats welcome. Nearby bus stop makes commuting and errands easy.
11 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Breckenridge
535 Seminar Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$460
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$535
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
954 sqft
Conveniently situated in the Greater Greenspoint neighborhood of Houston near West Hardy Road and East Hardy Street. Perfectly landscaped community with tennis and volleyball courts. On-site laundry and parking.
15 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Rockridge Station
855 Greens Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$640
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
938 sqft
1-2 bedroom units available in cozy, neighborly atmosphere. Dishwasher, in-unit laundry, and large walk-in closets. Scenic courtyard and pool. Internet access included. Cats and dogs allowed.
2 Units Available
Greater Greenspoint
Amherst at CityView
17103 Imperial Valley Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
822 sqft
Modern apartments in a friendly community with laundry room and swimming pool. Spacious units come with dishwasher, oven, and carpets. On-site parking for residents. Close to I-45.
Rent Report
Spring

July 2020 Spring Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Spring Rent Report. Spring rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Spring rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Spring rents declined slightly over the past month

Spring rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down moderately by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Spring stand at $1,121 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,372 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Spring's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Spring over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Houston metro for which we have data, 9 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Spring

    As rents have fallen moderately in Spring, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Spring is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Spring's median two-bedroom rent of $1,372 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Spring fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Las Vegas (+0.6%), and Memphis (+0.5%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Spring than most large cities. For example, Memphis has a median 2BR rent of $837, where Spring is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

