Last updated February 20 2020 at 3:41 PM

32 N Creekside Court

32 North Creekside Court · No Longer Available
Location

32 North Creekside Court, Spring Valley Village, TX 77055
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Well appointed Mediterranean patio home located in the gated enclave of Creekside Villas. This beautiful home offers elegant marble floors, soaring ceilings, chef's kitchen, gas log fireplace and a wall of windows overlooking the backyard and screened-in outdoor kitchen & patio. The open concept allows for a versatile floor plan. In addition to the 4 bedrooms upstairs, this home features a bedroom, custom built closet space & full bath on the first floor. The sparkling white kitchen has ample storage and a custom, moveable island. Wet bar with wine refrigerator off kitchen. The flex space next to kitchen makes a great office, playroom or whatever you need it to be. All new flooring has been installed in the bedrooms and hallways on the second floor. There you will find the gracious Master with its soaring ceilings and grand sized bathroom and walk-in closet. Zoned to Spring Valley Elem, Spring Branch Middle and Memorial High. This is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

