32 N Creekside Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave

Well appointed Mediterranean patio home located in the gated enclave of Creekside Villas. This beautiful home offers elegant marble floors, soaring ceilings, chef's kitchen, gas log fireplace and a wall of windows overlooking the backyard and screened-in outdoor kitchen & patio. The open concept allows for a versatile floor plan. In addition to the 4 bedrooms upstairs, this home features a bedroom, custom built closet space & full bath on the first floor. The sparkling white kitchen has ample storage and a custom, moveable island. Wet bar with wine refrigerator off kitchen. The flex space next to kitchen makes a great office, playroom or whatever you need it to be. All new flooring has been installed in the bedrooms and hallways on the second floor. There you will find the gracious Master with its soaring ceilings and grand sized bathroom and walk-in closet. Zoned to Spring Valley Elem, Spring Branch Middle and Memorial High. This is a MUST SEE!