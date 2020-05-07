All apartments in South Padre Island
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:46 PM

110 Coronado Dr.

110 Coronado Drive · (956) 500-0507
Location

110 Coronado Drive, South Padre Island, TX 78597

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2125 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
SUMMER RENTAL A MUST:360*ROOFTOP PANORAMA VIEWS Day Gazing to Night Starz RESIDENCE LUXURY LIVING JUNE, JULY, AUGUST - FEATURES A COASTAL Gulf, Bay, City View OBSERVATION DECK SKY BAR: open venue space to social dining, entertain, meditate, relax stay awhile. A double attached PRIVATE GARAGE+ 2 additional parking space, open Laundry utility space with custom storage cabinets. A coastal class in every room to enjoy a summer rental in South Padre Island. Share the Common Pool Grounds, UPS mail deliver to the door step. All utility included ; Electricity Cap up to $250 included. (Studio Efficiency Downstairs Not Available ) 1 Small Pet Welcome Only. with a Pet Fee - Cleaning Fee Non Refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Coronado Dr. have any available units?
110 Coronado Dr. has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Coronado Dr. have?
Some of 110 Coronado Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Coronado Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
110 Coronado Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Coronado Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Coronado Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 110 Coronado Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 110 Coronado Dr. does offer parking.
Does 110 Coronado Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Coronado Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Coronado Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 110 Coronado Dr. has a pool.
Does 110 Coronado Dr. have accessible units?
No, 110 Coronado Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Coronado Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Coronado Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Coronado Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Coronado Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
