110 Coronado Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

SUMMER RENTAL A MUST:360*ROOFTOP PANORAMA VIEWS Day Gazing to Night Starz RESIDENCE LUXURY LIVING JUNE, JULY, AUGUST - FEATURES A COASTAL Gulf, Bay, City View OBSERVATION DECK SKY BAR: open venue space to social dining, entertain, meditate, relax stay awhile. A double attached PRIVATE GARAGE+ 2 additional parking space, open Laundry utility space with custom storage cabinets. A coastal class in every room to enjoy a summer rental in South Padre Island. Share the Common Pool Grounds, UPS mail deliver to the door step. All utility included ; Electricity Cap up to $250 included. (Studio Efficiency Downstairs Not Available ) 1 Small Pet Welcome Only. with a Pet Fee - Cleaning Fee Non Refundable