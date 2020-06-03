All apartments in South Padre Island
South Padre Island, TX
107 Mars
107 Mars

107 West Mars Lane · (956) 245-8630
Location

107 West Mars Lane, South Padre Island, TX 78597

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Amenities

media room
car wash area
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
car wash area
media room
This Downstairs & upstairs unit is a cute 1/1 apartment for rent (one upstairs and one downstairs) on the corner of Laguna Blvd and Mars Ln. & it is fully furnished with kitchen appliances, and living and dining furniture including flat screen TV in an open concept. Its across from the Post Office, down the street from the Movie Theater and the car wash. Water, Sewer, & Trash is included with rent. Tenants are asked to pay for their own electricity and cable if wanted ( there is an indoor antenna for local channels) Landlord wants to rent them together because there is only one electric meter connected to both so 2 different people who are friends could rent because it does have privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Mars have any available units?
107 Mars has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 107 Mars currently offering any rent specials?
107 Mars isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Mars pet-friendly?
No, 107 Mars is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Padre Island.
Does 107 Mars offer parking?
No, 107 Mars does not offer parking.
Does 107 Mars have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Mars does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Mars have a pool?
No, 107 Mars does not have a pool.
Does 107 Mars have accessible units?
No, 107 Mars does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Mars have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Mars does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Mars have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Mars does not have units with air conditioning.
