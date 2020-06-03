Amenities

media room car wash area furnished

This Downstairs & upstairs unit is a cute 1/1 apartment for rent (one upstairs and one downstairs) on the corner of Laguna Blvd and Mars Ln. & it is fully furnished with kitchen appliances, and living and dining furniture including flat screen TV in an open concept. Its across from the Post Office, down the street from the Movie Theater and the car wash. Water, Sewer, & Trash is included with rent. Tenants are asked to pay for their own electricity and cable if wanted ( there is an indoor antenna for local channels) Landlord wants to rent them together because there is only one electric meter connected to both so 2 different people who are friends could rent because it does have privacy.