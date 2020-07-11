/
apartments with washer dryer
52 Apartments for rent in Seabrook, TX with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
7 Units Available
Bay Park
3520 Nasa Pkwy, Seabrook, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
877 sqft
Recently renovated units feature new hardwood floors, new carpet, new appliances, new tubs with tile surrounds and other upgrades. Dogs and cats allowed. Property includes gym, pool and business center.
Results within 1 mile of Seabrook
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
28 Units Available
Waterford Harbor
Park at Waterford
1420 Marina Bay Dr, Kemah, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,175
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1485 sqft
Just steps from Clear Lake and two miles from the Kemah Boardwalk. Elegant one and two bedroom units include fireplace, ceramic tile, private balcony or patio and deluxe bay windows with views of the marina.
Results within 5 miles of Seabrook
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
South Shore Harbour and Marina
The Moorings
601 Enterprise Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1171 sqft
Ideally situated in the South Shore Harbour near the South Shore Marina. Comfortable, convenient 1-2 bedroom floor plans with balconies, tiled entries, and more.
Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
124 Units Available
Nassau Bay
The Caroline
1235 East Nasa Parkway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,425
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1349 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
Now is the time to enjoy luxurious apartment living in Clear Lake, Texas.
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
16 Units Available
Clear Lake
Lakeshore
16200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
Studio
$925
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$724
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
975 sqft
Conveniently located close to the Bay Brook Mall, NASA Space Center and Kemah Boardwalk. Tenants have access to a gym, tennis court, yoga facilities, pool and BBQ facilities.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
15 Units Available
Century South Shore
2800 E League City Pkwy, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1292 sqft
Conveniently located off I-45 and within easy reach of downtown Houston. Apartments feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry amenities. Residential community offers a gym, media room, volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
18 Units Available
Clear Lake
Palms at Clearlake
1300 Gemini St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$906
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1188 sqft
Beautiful Clear Lake area, convenient access to I-45 and NASA Bypass. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with nine-foot/vaulted ceilings, crown molding and full-size W/D. Easy travel to good schools, Clear Lake and Baybrook Mall.
Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
34 Units Available
South Shore Harbour and Marina
Fairways at South Shore
3045 Marina Bay Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1254 sqft
Spacious apartments have stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel details. Hang out in the resort-style swimming pool or hot tub. Located near beautiful Clear Lake and several dining establishments.
Last updated July 10 at 11:00pm
36 Units Available
South Shore Lakes
3850 Fm 518 Rd East, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
984 sqft
Lake-front property. Award-winning apartment community. Four pools, fitness center, putting green and sand volleyball court. Lots of storage. Hardwood floors and designer kitchens. Lush landscaping.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Webster
Century Edgewater
200 Water St, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1475 sqft
Out-of-this-world living is found near the NASA Space Center south of Houston. Spacious homes, custom features and thoughtful amenities create an exclusive community like no other.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
11 Units Available
Signature Point Apartments
1 Signature Point Dr, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1199 sqft
Every bedroom has its own walk-in closet.. Wood and tile flooring. Fitness center includes steam room, shower, and private lockers. Lakeside walking and jogging trail.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
20 Units Available
Avenues at Tuscan Lakes
1805 S Egret Bay Blvd, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,206
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1507 sqft
Located just outside the Galveston Corridor. Floor plans include modern kitchens, spacious bathrooms and private patios or balconies. Utility rooms feature washer and dryers. On-site saltwater swimming pool and pet park with leash-free area.
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
39 Units Available
Nassau Bay
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr, Nassau Bay, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1422 sqft
A quick walk to the Johnson Space Center and only moments from downtown Houston, this gated community boasts a pool, game room, BBQ stations, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Full-size W/D, dual pane windows.
Last updated July 11 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Clear Lake
Regatta Apartments
1315 Nasa Pkwy, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right next to the NASA bypass freeway, close to Johnson Space Center and Baybrook Mall. Apartment homes with vast walk-in closets, GE-activated kitchens and outdoor facilities like resort pools and wooded parks.
Last updated July 11 at 12:04am
15 Units Available
Summerbrooke Apartments
1225 Lawrence Rd, Kemah, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living with granite countertops, ceramic tile, nine-foot ceilings and garden tubs. Minutes from the great attractions at the Kemah Boardwalk. On-site amenities include clubhouse, pool, gym and jogging path. E-payments accepted through the online portal.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
30 Units Available
Webster
Everwood
444 E Medical Center Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1146 sqft
Fitness center with free weights and kettlebells. Half a dozen pools with options like water volleyball. Poolside shaded cabanas and tanning deck. Fenced pet park with agility equipment. Wood-style flooring and ceramic tile in homes.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
23 Units Available
Clear Lake
Clear Lake Apartment Homes
300 Cyberonics Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$844
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,141
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Clear Lake Apartment Homes! Our newly upgraded apartments offer an elegant, modern feel within a quaint and timeless community. Clear Lake is ranked one of Houston's best places to live.
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
49 Units Available
Clear Lake
Village on the Lake Apartments
19200 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,285
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1575 sqft
Prime location on Clear Lake with gorgeous views. Located close to NASA and the Armand Bayou Nature Center. Three resort-style pools and a nine-hole putting green.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
324 Units Available
Domain at Morgan's Landing
3300 Bay Area Blvd., La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1585 sqft
This is the new face of La Porte: an all-inclusive, luxury apartment community in La Porte, Texas where residents engage in every moment and experience life as it should be…in living color.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Webster
Hidden Lake Apartment Homes (Houston)
900 Henderson Ave, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$866
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
936 sqft
broken link. It appears that this apartment community is no longer listed on the website, so I was not able to write content for it.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
20 Units Available
Clear Lake
Wolf Creek
16100 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
991 sqft
Prime location near shopping, a police station, and great schools. Smaller community with quite a few long-term residents. Waterscapes found throughout the complex. Even NASA is nearby, and residents have a nice view if a spaceship takes off.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
32 Units Available
Clear Lake
Village on the Lake Apartments Phase II
19202 Space Center Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,345
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1575 sqft
Experience luxury living with three pools - an infinity pool overlooking Clear Lake, a lounging pool, and a heated lap pool. Top-of-the-line gym, private fishing access, and walk-in closets. Minutes from Armand Bayou and NASA.
Last updated July 11 at 12:14am
27 Units Available
Clear Lake
Las Palmas
1400 El Camino Village Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,240
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1226 sqft
Inspired by immaculate grand Gulf Coast estates, Las Palmas combines world-class Spanish-Colonial architecture and a vibrant, Floridian flair perfectly paired with resort-style amenities, making your home a private island oasis.
Last updated July 6 at 03:52pm
1 Unit Available
Sorrento at Tuscan Lakes
1455 Louisiana Ave, League City, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Kemah and Clear Lake. Also close to Galveston Bay, with its many boutiques and seafront restaurants. Floor plans feature 9-foot ceilings, full-view patio or balcony doors, granite countertops and luxurious bathrooms.
