Home
/
Santa Fe, TX
/
2511 FM 646 N. #15
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2511 FM 646 N. #15

2511 N Fm 646 · No Longer Available
Location

2511 N Fm 646, Santa Fe, TX 77510

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We have immediate move in availability on a 2/2 newly renovated mobile home with fresh paint, upgraded kitchen and bath.
Thoughtfully designed with comfort in mind, our floor plans feature a wide array of stylishly efficient amenities including a breakfast bar, all electric kitchen, refrigerator, pantry, tile flooring, ceiling fans, mini blinds, window air conditioning, and more. We bring you comfort living at its best.
Unfortunately we do not allow pet.
Apply online or contact us today and see how we can make this your new home today!!!
Quality Mobile Home Park is a quiet property located minutes from Alvin, Galveston, Kemah, and Texas City.
Easy access to highways; major employers, convenient shopping, dining, local malls, schools, parks, and entertainment are all close at hand.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 FM 646 N. #15 have any available units?
2511 FM 646 N. #15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe, TX.
What amenities does 2511 FM 646 N. #15 have?
Some of 2511 FM 646 N. #15's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 FM 646 N. #15 currently offering any rent specials?
2511 FM 646 N. #15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 FM 646 N. #15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2511 FM 646 N. #15 is pet friendly.
Does 2511 FM 646 N. #15 offer parking?
No, 2511 FM 646 N. #15 does not offer parking.
Does 2511 FM 646 N. #15 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 FM 646 N. #15 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 FM 646 N. #15 have a pool?
No, 2511 FM 646 N. #15 does not have a pool.
Does 2511 FM 646 N. #15 have accessible units?
No, 2511 FM 646 N. #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 FM 646 N. #15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2511 FM 646 N. #15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2511 FM 646 N. #15 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2511 FM 646 N. #15 has units with air conditioning.

