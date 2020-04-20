14618 6th St

Amenities

$1,299 Rent / 3 Bedr/ 1 bath Beautiful Home in Santa Fe, TX/ Do not Miss it! - From top to bottom this home has been transformed. From new floors to roof and hardware to appliances to kitchen appliances to fully updated bathroom even to the doors this adorable home has nothing went untouched. Get away from the city rush and enjoy what Santa Fe Tx has to offer. Enjoy some country living with all the modern amenities that you would desire in any home and if you enjoy the outdoors enjoy the over-sized yard this home offers. With the holiday season just weeks away what better gift than a fully remodeled home that provides some peace and quiet. Call today for a private tour.



Service First Property Management

?Direct Line: (832) 821-5126

?Office : (832) 835-1983? X:2

manager@servicefirstpm.com



