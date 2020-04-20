All apartments in Santa Fe
Santa Fe, TX
14618 6th St
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:47 PM

14618 6th St

14618 West 6th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14618 West 6th Street, Santa Fe, TX 77517

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1,299 Rent / 3 Bedr/ 1 bath Beautiful Home in Santa Fe, TX/ Do not Miss it! - From top to bottom this home has been transformed. From new floors to roof and hardware to appliances to kitchen appliances to fully updated bathroom even to the doors this adorable home has nothing went untouched. Get away from the city rush and enjoy what Santa Fe Tx has to offer. Enjoy some country living with all the modern amenities that you would desire in any home and if you enjoy the outdoors enjoy the over-sized yard this home offers. With the holiday season just weeks away what better gift than a fully remodeled home that provides some peace and quiet. Call today for a private tour.

Service First Property Management
?Direct Line: (832) 821-5126
?Office : (832) 835-1983? X:2
manager@servicefirstpm.com

(RLNE5645035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14618 6th St have any available units?
14618 6th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe, TX.
Is 14618 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
14618 6th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14618 6th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14618 6th St is pet friendly.
Does 14618 6th St offer parking?
No, 14618 6th St does not offer parking.
Does 14618 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14618 6th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14618 6th St have a pool?
No, 14618 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 14618 6th St have accessible units?
No, 14618 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 14618 6th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14618 6th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14618 6th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14618 6th St does not have units with air conditioning.

