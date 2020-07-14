Northshore Place

Lease Length: 7-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant, $75 joint
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom); -- Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: No weight limit- Pit Bulls Terriers/Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Presa Canarios, Alaskan Malamutes, Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids
Parking Details: Reserved Covered Parking $35 & Detached Garage Parking $100. Other, assigned. Covered parking available as well as detached garages. Please contact our leasing office for parking information.
Storage Details: Open parking is currently first come first serve