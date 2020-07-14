Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage accessible alarm system bike storage business center carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Northshore Place! Where lavish meets tranquility. We offer one and two bedroom apartment homes with upscale amenities and just minutes away from Northshore Golf and Country Club. Northshore Place is the newest community in Portland with a lifestyle that will fit anyone.