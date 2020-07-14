All apartments in Portland
Find more places like Northshore Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Portland, TX
/
Northshore Place
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:47 AM

Northshore Place

177 Northshore Boulevard · (361) 298-3041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Only $99 to Apply!* *restrictions apply
Browse Similar Places
Portland
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

177 Northshore Boulevard, Portland, TX 78374

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9104 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,251

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 5206 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,251

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 8203 · Avail. Oct 26

$1,251

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7303 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit 10305 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Unit 7305 · Avail. Aug 23

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northshore Place.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
accessible
alarm system
bike storage
business center
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
trash valet
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.  Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Northshore Place! Where lavish meets tranquility. We offer one and two bedroom apartment homes with upscale amenities and just minutes away from Northshore Golf and Country Club. Northshore Place is the newest community in Portland with a lifestyle that will fit anyone.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant, $75 joint
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $200 (2 bedroom); -- Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: No weight limit- Pit Bulls Terriers/Staffordshire Terriers, Doberman Pinschers, Presa Canarios, Alaskan Malamutes, Rottweilers, Chows, Akitas, Wolf-hybrids
Parking Details: Reserved Covered Parking $35 & Detached Garage Parking $100. Other, assigned. Covered parking available as well as detached garages. Please contact our leasing office for parking information.
Storage Details: Open parking is currently first come first serve

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northshore Place have any available units?
Northshore Place has 17 units available starting at $1,251 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Northshore Place have?
Some of Northshore Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northshore Place currently offering any rent specials?
Northshore Place is offering the following rent specials: Only $99 to Apply!* *restrictions apply
Is Northshore Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Northshore Place is pet friendly.
Does Northshore Place offer parking?
Yes, Northshore Place offers parking.
Does Northshore Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northshore Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northshore Place have a pool?
Yes, Northshore Place has a pool.
Does Northshore Place have accessible units?
Yes, Northshore Place has accessible units.
Does Northshore Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northshore Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Northshore Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Northshore Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Northshore Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd
Portland, TX 78374

Similar Pages

Portland 1 BedroomsPortland 2 Bedrooms
Portland Apartments with GaragePortland Pet Friendly Places
Portland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Corpus Christi, TXKingsville, TX
Beeville, TXIngleside, TX
Aransas Pass, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Coastal Bend CollegeDel Mar College
Texas A & M University-Corpus Christi
Texas A & M University-Kingsville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity