apartments with pool
61 Apartments for rent in Porter Heights, TX with pool
44 Units Available
The Pointe At Valley Ranch Town Center
20290 Park Lake View Drive, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1386 sqft
Welcome to The Pointe at Valley Ranch Town Center, Northeast Houston's newest luxury apartment community! Discover fresh new homes and distinctive amenities at our extraordinary apartments.
5 Units Available
Porterwood Apartments
24270 FM 1314 Rd, Porter Heights, TX
1 Bedroom
$752
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
890 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Results within 5 miles of Porter Heights
12 Units Available
Broadstone Harmony
2625 Harmony Park Crossing, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek apartments with stainless steel appliances, a patio and granite counters. A master-planned community on nine acres, with a grill area and pool on site. Close to Spring Trails Preserve and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
Results within 10 miles of Porter Heights
Contact for Availability
Kingwood
Royalton at Kingwood
21919 Northpark Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1487 sqft
Superb apartment home living to be established conveniently near Interstate 69 and outside Houston enabling seamless travels across the state.
19 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
IMT Woodland Meadows
25335 Budde Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1225 sqft
Large resort-style swimming pool fed by waterfall. Media room with large screen TV. Three acre lake. Less than a mile to I-45.
16 Units Available
Kingwood
Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-69 and Northpark Plaza Drive. Modern apartments with bathtub, fully equipped kitchen and fireplace. Pleasant community includes a pool, business center and 24-hour gym.
34 Units Available
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,732
1452 sqft
Located between The Woodlands and Houston. Upscale apartment homes with a variety of layouts, full-size washer and dryer, spacious closets and designer finishes. State-of-the-art fitness center with yoga studio.
21 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Artisan at Lake Wyndemere
2109 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1518 sqft
Natural light spills in through large windows. Hot tub and resort-style pool surrounded by tanning deck. Short-term leases and corporate housing available. Two miles to I-45/North Freeway.
27 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Camden Spring Creek
301 Pruitt Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1492 sqft
Wood-style flooring, garden tubs, and designer fixtures. Abundant storage with walk-in closets and kitchen pantries in every floor plan. Large dog park with shaded seating and pet wash station. Less than a mile to I-45.
31 Units Available
Kingwood
Lodge at Kingwood
938 Kingwood Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1112 sqft
Great schools in the area are perfect for families. Property has beautiful landscape views, and many mature trees. Residents can shop at nearby grocery stores and the town's community shopping center.
20 Units Available
Harper's Retreat
17011 Harpers Way, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1118 sqft
Luxurious apartments located conveniently near Interstate 45. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Units come equipped with full-sized washer and dryer. Enjoy access to a large pool with private cabanas.
297 Units Available
East Shore
Two Lakes Edge
2000 Hughes Landing Boulevard, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,622
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,608
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,757
1662 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Two Lakes Edge in The Woodlands. View photos, descriptions and more!
68 Units Available
Town Center
The Millennium Six Pines
10200 Six Pines Dr, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,442
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,094
1405 sqft
Brand new property with very large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens. Offers a 24-hour state-of-the-art gym, tanning bed, pool/hot tub, dry cleaning, and a business center. Community located in woodlands around a lot of parks in which many residents jog/bike. Kayaking options available.
82 Units Available
Town Center
Millennium Waterway
1 Waterway Ave, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,035
1476 sqft
LEED Silver Certified Green Property. Perfectly situated between Woodlands Parkway and Timberloch Drive. Just down the street from world-class shopping, dining, and nightlife. The property boasts a beautiful pool plaza surrounded by lush landscape. Each unit features a fully-equipped bathroom.
23 Units Available
Cortland Spring Plaza
21145 Spring Plaza Drive, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,085
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1439 sqft
Newly renovated one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Grand Parkway, Lone Star University and I-45. Easy access to local shopping, dining, entertainment. Modern kitchens, central air, patio/balcony, extra storage. Enjoy smoke-free community, gated access, gym.
85 Units Available
East Shore
One Lakes Edge
1950 Hughes Landing Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,515
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,045
1645 sqft
Green, pet-friendly community. Very near trails on which residents bike, hike, and jog. On-site yoga studio and access to water sports
38 Units Available
Parc at 505
505 Cypress Station Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1472 sqft
Ready access to I-45 and close to Lents Family Park East and Forest Oaks Park. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with W/D hookup, extra storage and fireplace. Residents have access to dog park, playground and clubhouse.
54 Units Available
Grogan's Mill
Abbey On Lake Wyndemere, The
2495 Sawdust Rd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
1012 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1312 sqft
A gated community of 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Basketball courts and a resort-style pool for residents' entertainment. Within walking distance of Lake Windemere, a fully stocked, 10-acre lake.
50 Units Available
The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1588 sqft
Homes feature granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a yoga center, barbecue area and conference room. Easy access to I-45. Right by Old Riley Fuzzel Road Preserve.
13 Units Available
Park at Northgate Apartments
26325 Northgate Crossing Blvd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$841
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury gated community with monthly resident events. Property features beach-entry pool, putting green, ponds, picnic area, and more. I-45 and Hardy Toll Road nearby for easy transportation. Near Woodland Mall and the Spring Trails preserve.
84 Units Available
The Belvedere at Springwoods Village
2323 E Mossy Oaks Rd, Spring, TX
Studio
$1,135
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1253 sqft
Ten foot ceilings and huge energy-efficient windows. Poolside lounges with shaded cabanas and firepit. Modern fitness center with spinning room, weekly classes. Pool, spa, and sundeck with views of wetlands.
19 Units Available
The Dominion
15596 Interstate 45 S, Conroe, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1558 sqft
Conveniently located right off Interstate 45 and only miles away from The Woodlands Mall. Attached garages for every unit. Amenities include gym, pool, hot tub and billiards table.
18 Units Available
ARIUM SPRING CROSSING
21525 Spring Plaza Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern units with granite counters, a balcony/patio and stainless steel appliances. Dogs and cats allowed. Site features a business center and gym. Near Wet 'n' Wild Splash Town and Bayer Park.
9 Units Available
Stoneleigh Cypress Station
18203 Westfield Place Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
983 sqft
July Move In Special!!Up To One Month Free On Select Units!
